The hold that Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album has had on the afrobeats-loving world is one that’s been hard to ignore. From the folks to herald “Essence” as the project’s best track and the song of the summer to those who argue other efforts like “Ginger,” “True Love,” or “Blessed” as better releases, there’s something to love about Wizkid’s fourth album. Now, it’s about to get better.