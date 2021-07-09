Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 10 days ago

The Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins will meet at the Loandepot Park in Miami, Florida on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Braves managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Pirates by winning the series finale to a score of 14-3. The team delivered 14 runs, 18 hits, and 13 RBIs during the match. Ozzie Albies scored the first point in the 1st inning. The final point was made by Ronald Acuna Jr. in the 8th inning. Atlanta is sitting on a 42-44 record as 3rd in the NL East standings.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ozzie Albies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#The Atlanta Braves#The Miami Marlins#Pirates#Era#The La Dodgers#Major League Baseball#Bsfl Mlb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves news: Marcell Ozuna suddenly generating some offense

Former(?) Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. Perhaps we should have expected this at some point, but former(?) Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has started speaking out about his arrest. It has been nearly one month since the Atlanta Braves found out that their...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Could this trade with the Royals make sense?

Welcome back to the “Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates” column. It is obvious that the Atlanta Braves need help if they are going to compete in the division. In fact, it may be time to consider doing a soft retooling of the roster to get ready for next year.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves Acquire Veteran Catcher Stephen Vogt

The Atlanta Braves made a late-night trade acquiring veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Atlanta Braves may have lost on Friday night, but they gained another player in Stephen Vogt. This coming a few days after acquiring Joc Pederson. It is another move that is akin to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves projected lineup after trading for Joc Pederson

The Atlanta Braves plan to use Joc Pederson a ton this season after trading for him Thursday. Though he is not getting the start on Friday night vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, the Atlanta Braves plan to use recently acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs a ton for the rest of the 2021 MLB season.
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Rays prevail in Atlanta in 10 innings

ATLANTA — Austin Meadows and the Tampa Bay Rays keep finding ways to rally for wins. Meadows hit a single in the 10th inning to score Brett Phillips from second base with the tiebreaking run as the Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Friday night. After trailing 6-4, the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Should the Atlanta Braves pursue Jose Berrios

The 2021 season has been a rollercoaster year for this Atlanta Braves team no doubt. Despite all the highs and a tad more lows that have followed the Atlanta Braves this year, they are still just one hot streak away from possibly finding themselves either in first place or on the cusp of it.
MLBchatsports.com

July 9: Braves vs Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will try to inch back closer to the .500 mark Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta avoided a sweep Wednesday with a 14-3 blow out win against the Pirates and then enjoyed an off day Thursday. The Marlins took three of four from the Dodgers before dropping the series finale Thursday. Atlanta is 4-6 against Miami this season. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Miami will counter with right-hander Zach Thompson.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves podcast S2E23: Pederson, Freeman, deadline, and drafts

Admittedly, we were in a better mood about the Atlanta Braves on podcast recording day than we are now. If nothing else, this weekend’s events should underscore with thick lines exactly what this Atlanta Braves team needs to do — immediately. Three times in this weekend’s series, the Braves had...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Atlanta Braves Trade Deadline: Is Drew Smyly Tradable?

The Atlanta Braves are in trouble. Just a few weeks away from the trade deadline, the front office has some serious decisions to make with the team sitting one game under .500 at the All-Star break. The next few weeks will ultimately decide which route the Braves take at the...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54) and the New York Mets (45-38) will collide in a four-game face-off at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh just concluded a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 standing early this week. The Pirates defeated the Braves in the first two installments at 11-1 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to complete a series sweep after a 3-14 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. Pittsburgh scored three runs in the opening frame but ended up scoreless in the remaining frames heading to a 3-14 defeat on 14 base hits with 1 error. Pitcher Will Crowe made 4.2 innings of work with two earned runs on six base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out four batters of the Braves in the loss. Catcher Jacob Stallings led the offense for the Pirates with one run on one base hit and earned three RBIs in the winning effort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy