Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins will meet at the Loandepot Park in Miami, Florida on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Braves managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Pirates by winning the series finale to a score of 14-3. The team delivered 14 runs, 18 hits, and 13 RBIs during the match. Ozzie Albies scored the first point in the 1st inning. The final point was made by Ronald Acuna Jr. in the 8th inning. Atlanta is sitting on a 42-44 record as 3rd in the NL East standings.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0