The term “no contest” seems as though it won’t be in the SECs vocabulary this season, and the days of rescheduling games are in the rearview mirror. A year removed from an adjusted, and abbreviated, football schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC does not have safeguards in place to navigate potential in-season disruptions due to the disease. Meaning, if a team has an outbreak or sees its roster significantly impacted due to health and safety protocols, it may be forced to forfeit games this fall.