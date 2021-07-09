Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run
DOWAGIAC — A local organization is offering community members a scenic ride down the Dowagiac River and the opportunity to win some prizes. The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac is gearing up to host its third annual Paddling Poker Run. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Doe-Wah-Jack’s Canoe Rental, 52963 M-51 N., Dowagiac, and end at Indian Lake Pub, 55986 Indian Lake Road, Dowagiac.m.leaderpub.com
