Dowagiac, MI

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run

By Max Harden
Niles Daily Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWAGIAC — A local organization is offering community members a scenic ride down the Dowagiac River and the opportunity to win some prizes. The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac is gearing up to host its third annual Paddling Poker Run. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Doe-Wah-Jack’s Canoe Rental, 52963 M-51 N., Dowagiac, and end at Indian Lake Pub, 55986 Indian Lake Road, Dowagiac.

m.leaderpub.com

Poker Table
