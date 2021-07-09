Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Why nuclear arms control is dead

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfWWf_0arxATPS00
© Getty Images

This year the MacArthur Foundation said it will cease funding anti-nuclear weapons efforts by 2023. That means the largest foundation working in the nuclear weapons field is throwing in the towel. Ten million dollars a year of scholarly research, diplomatic conferences, track II meetings, and other work to limit nuclear weapons will disappear within two years.

Why would MacArthur do such a thing? They aren’t doing it because nuclear weapons have been eliminated. Perhaps it is because of a loss of faith in the cautious, step-by-step effort to slowly limit the number of nuclear weapons and, over time, work down to zero.

If MacArthur’s board decided that the step-by-step approach isn’t working, they wouldn’t be the first to come to that conclusion. The John Merck Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the W. Alton Jones Foundation, the Compton Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Skoll Foundation — all these funders evidently have concluded the same. And a report in the Washington Post last week seems to confirm that they are right.

Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies — an institute of Middlebury College — announced that he and Decker Eveleth had used commercial satellite images to identify more than 100 new missile silos being built in China. It is a clanging alarm bell. Following Russia’s announcement that it is building new kinds of nuclear weapons, the United Kingdom’s announcement that it will expand its number of nuclear weapons, growth in the Pakistani arsenal, and work by all the other nuclear-armed states (including the United States) to upgrade their nuclear forces, the news from China confirms what some long have suspected: The second nuclear arms race is on.

What this means is that we are entering a new and dangerous era of international competition and tension. The Cold War may have ended 20 years ago, but arms races often signal impending hot wars — and a nuclear arms race is the gravest of signs. Time is short. The cautious, step-by-step approach of arms control, with the minimalist goal of “limiting” nuclear weapons, indeed has failed.

The need for a more aggressive approach ought to have been obvious, if for no other reason than the rest of the world already has given up hope for arms control. In 2017, more than 60 percent of the world’s nations — 122 countries — voted for a United Nations treaty not to limit, not to “one day” eliminate, but to abolish nuclear weapons now. If the apparent loss of faith in arms control by funders isn’t enough, the loss of faith by much of the world ought to be unmistakable proof.

Clearly, a more muscular approach is needed. Continuing to try long-term, careful approaches to the problem guarantees that efforts to oppose nuclear weapons eventually will wither and die. It is time for a stronger, more aggressive strategy — and past time to directly challenge the fundamental beliefs of nuclear weapons advocates. The arms control approach clearly has failed.

It has failed because it took the claims and assumptions of nuclear weapons advocates at face value. Nuclear weapons experts said that nuclear weapons were the “ultimate guarantee” of safety, and arms control nongovernmental organizations and scholars then tried to work within that assumption. “How can we convince people to give up the ultimate guarantee of safety?” they asked themselves — which is, of course, the wrong question. The right question, and argument, is: “How can nuclear weapons advocates call themselves realists? Any self-respecting realist knows that there are no guarantees in life, not about national security or anything else. Only dreamers think there are guarantees.”

Nuclear weapons advocates said that nuclear weapons will always exist. Arms control advocates timidly asked themselves, “How can we convince people that disarmament will work for a weapon that will never go away?” The right question, and argument, should be: “Given that the invariable life cycle of all technology is invention, adoption and eventual abandonment, how can nuclear weapons advocates say that this one technology will be the sole exception that will last forever? That’s not realism. That’s wishful thinking.”

Nuclear weapons advocates say that nuclear weapons are the “ultimate weapon.” Arms control advocates asked themselves, “How can we persuade people that a ban on the ultimate weapon would ever work?” They should have asked: “Isn’t utility the measuring stick of a weapon? How can a weapon be the ultimate weapon if it’s never used? Isn’t it possible that nuclear weapons are too clumsy, too poisonous, too dangerous to be useful? Isn’t it possible that they aren’t used because they aren’t militarily useful? And isn’t that why nearly 75 years have passed with them sitting idly in silos?”

Arms control is dead. The second nuclear arms race is on. The hour is late — but it is, perhaps, not too late to aggressively challenge the Cold War assumptions and the blinkered mindset that have kept us from seeing the reality of nuclear weapons.

Ward Wilson is executive director of RealistRevolt, a Chicago area nonprofit that offers pragmatic arguments against nuclear weapons. He has been a senior fellow at several think tanks, including the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, the British American Security Information Council, and the Federation of American Scientists. The author of “Five Myths About Nuclear Weapons,” he has spoken at the Pentagon, State Department, United Nations and the governments of several countries. Follow him on Twitter @WardHayesWilson.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

272K+
Followers
28K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arms Control#Nuclear Disarmament#Nuclear War#The Macarthur Foundation#Ii#Macarthur#The John Merck Fund#The Ford Foundation#W Alton Jones Foundation#The Compton Foundation#Flora Hewlett Foundation#The Skoll Foundation#The Washington Post#Middlebury College#Pakistani#Time#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Related
POTUSWashington Examiner

Israelis plan military buildup to counter 'Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon'

Iran’s burgeoning nuclear weapons threat is spurring Israeli leaders to counter with their own military expansion, according to the Jewish state’s top defense official. “Against the greatest threat, Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon, we have no choice but to expand our force buildup, to continue to rely on our human capital, and to adapt our capabilities and our plans,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Israeli National Defense College graduates.
MilitarySlate

Let’s Not Get Into a Nuclear Arms Race With China

For several months now, American generals and admirals have been pushing hard on two big themes: the need to counter China’s growing military power and, separately, the need to “modernize” the U.S. nuclear arsenal—i.e., to build new missiles, bombers, and submarines as replacements and upgrades for the existing, aging models.
Politicsrand.org

North Korean Nuclear Weapons Pose an Existential Threat to China

Despite the current border closures between their two countries, China and North Korea remain resolutely pledged to a “blood-alliance.” But this partnership has vastly different implications depending on which side of the border you consider. In many ways, COVID-19 provided a convenient excuse for Kim Jong-un to close the borders in the name of public health while simultaneously signaling to Beijing that he did not want Chinese aid, even if it meant having to starve his own people. Kim likely wants the border closed to also limit Chinese influence and leverage in the North's internal affairs.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

U.S.-EU Dialogue on Nonproliferation, Disarmament, Arms Control and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation

The United States and the European Union’s External Action Service held another meeting this week in their ongoing dialogue on nonproliferation, arms control, disarmament, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear risk mitigation issues. Ann Ganzer, Senior Official for the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, and Bruce Turner, Senior Official for the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, led discussions on the U.S. side. Marjolijn van Deelen, Special Envoy for Nonproliferation and Disarmament, led for the EEAS.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryUSNI News

Two Iranian Warships Spotted Near English Channel

Two Iranian warships are nearing the English Channel, according to satellite photographs reviewed by USNI News. The ships are thought to be headed to the Baltic Sea to represent Iran in a July 25 naval parade off the coast of St. Petersburg to commemorate the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
ProtestsNewsweek

Matt Gaetz Hits Out at Protesters As Rally With Marjorie Taylor Greene Cut

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hit out at protesters after his and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) California rally was canceled, forcing them to hold a press conference outside. The controversial Republican duo hit out against the Left and praised an "America First" agenda after multiple venues stopped them from hosting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy