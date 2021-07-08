José Andrés brings Spanish comfort food — including a lot of eggs — to Bethesda
Sheer slices of toasted Catalan bread slathered with olive-oiled tomato pulp. Pasta that takes you on a holiday. Fresh pineapple slashed into bites made boozy with rum. Spanish Diner opened two years ago to such great and sustained applause in New York, rainmaker José Andrés says he felt compelled to open a second branch in Washington, specifically Bethesda, where he lives, and where his three daughters insisted he couldn’t close Jaleo unless it was followed by something similarly flavored.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0