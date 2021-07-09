Cancel
New York Reopening Mega Concert in Central Park: Everything We Know So Far

By Elise Nelson
In early June 2021, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he planned a “mega” concert in Central Park to celebrate the city’s reopening after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Legendary music executive Clive Davis has taken charge of producing the show and recruiting musicians to headline the concert. There are still plenty of details to work out, but de Blasio and Davis have already started preparations for the major event. Here’s what we know so far, including a few of the Central Park mega concert’s confirmed acts.

