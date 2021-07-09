Ohioans accidentally paid jobless benefits can seek state waiver: Capitol Letter
Unemployment update: Thousands of Ohioans who were accidentally overpaid unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis will soon be able to apply for a waiver to avoid having to repay the money, the head of the state’s unemployment system said Thursday. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, government officials are also working to offer replacement payments to Ohioans who saw their unemployment benefits stolen by scammers.www.cleveland.com
