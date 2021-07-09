Ohioans accidentally paid jobless benefits can seek state waiver: Capitol Letter

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will deliver the 2021 State of the City address on Monday, Aug. 9 at Lock 3 Park in Akron. At the event, which is open to the public, Horrigan will talk about the city’s challenges during economic recovery and systemic change. He will also discuss initiatives and goals for the city this year and in the future, including the $153 million American Rescue Plan distribution the city received.