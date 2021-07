Clowns! Clowns and fools everywhere! How dare the small minds of TikTok suggest Billie Eilish is in her “flop era!”. While I haven't seen any evidence that Eilish's new music is being rejected by her fanbase, the singer apparently has. She recently posted a TikTok in which she reacts under the words “Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…” and captioned it, “Literally all I see on this app…eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours.”