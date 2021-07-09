Why are COVID variants named after Greek letters?

I am writing this in response to Constance Simpson’s letter to the editor on July 7. While calling vaccinations part of the “communist agenda,” Ms. Simpson writes, “The COVID fiasco has been going on for a year and a half and nothing is changed in the deluded mindset of the masses.” From an article in USA Today of July 11, “42 states saw an increase in COVID-19 cases last week from the week before, a sign the pandemic is not yet over in the United States. The rate of vaccination has slowed, and less than half of all Americans, 47.9%, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said more than 99% of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. in June were among unvaccinated people. In addition, preliminary data indicate that over the past six months, nearly all of the COVID-19 deaths in various states have occurred in unvaccinated people.”