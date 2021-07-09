Cancel
Public Health

Why are COVID variants named after Greek letters?

By Katherine Rodriguez
AL.com
AL.com
 10 days ago
The World Health Organization (WHO) named the COVID-19 variants after Greek letters because it wanted to avoid confusion with the scientific names of the variants and prevent discrimination that comes with naming the variants after locations. The WHO announced the new naming system at the end of May. The organization...

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

