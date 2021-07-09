Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia Phillies have proven themselves to be worthy of trade deadline upgrades, so now, it’s only a matter of who, when, and what it will cost them. The most gaping hole Dave Dombrowski needs to fill is undoubtedly the bullpen, which, as of this weekend, has a combined 23 blown saves. They have led MLB in this category for over a month, and no other team has more than 18 (currently a four-way tie between the Dodgers, Brewers, Marlins, and Diamondbacks). At the end of June, their 21 blown saves set a new record for any team in MLB history through their first 76 games.