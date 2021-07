2 Chainz cryptically tweeted today that either 2020’s So Help Me God or its anticipated follow-up would be the rapper's “last trap album.”. “This gone be my last trap album,” Tity Boi wrote on Twitter, “enjoy.” While it remains unclear whether Tity Boi was speaking about 2020’s So Help Me God or his next record, it will be interesting to see where the rapper takes his sound as he seeks to abandon his signature trap vibes.