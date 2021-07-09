Cancel
Cell Phones

OxygenOS 'merging' with ColorOS isn't as simple as you might think

By Alex Dobie
Android Central
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the earliest days of OnePlus, the company didn't even have its own Android software skin. The OnePlus One shipped with Cyanogen OS, based on the popular custom firmware of the early 2010s. At the time, it was an appropriate pairing for a brand actively courting Android enthusiasts. But after an acrimonious split from Cyanogen a year later, the company unveiled OxygenOS on the OnePlus 2, its own software creation. It was dubbed "light, yet powerful," without any "unnecessary gimmicks."

