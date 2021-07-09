Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

No lockdown rules breach for Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied and Sacha Baron Cohen

By Celebretainment
KPVI Newschannel 6
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied and Sacha Baron Cohen did not break COVID-19 lockdown rules. Natalie, 40, and Benjamin, 44, enjoyed a leisurely boat ride in Sydney with their pal Sacha, 49, and kids earlier this week but locals were outraged as residents have been ordered to stay home except for "essential' reasons", due to an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Benjamin Millepied
Person
Natalie Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Police Area Command#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Twitter
News Break
BBC
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
BusinessThe Independent

Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company for billboard featuring Borat

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has filed a lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission. The advert promoting Solar Therapeutics, a sustainable cannabis dispensary, featured Borat with two thumbs up and his catchphrase “it’s nice!” The billboard along a motorway was taken down in April.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Weed Company For Using Borat's Likeness: Report

Borat made his triumphant return in time for the 2020 election. Sacha Baron Cohen revived his iconic character for the sequel to, well, troll politicians, largely Republicans. Unfortunately for the comedian, the use of his image has been taken outside of the political sphere and into the cannabis industry which is now at the center of a new lawsuit.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Massachusetts Dispensary

Academy Award nominee Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly suing a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary for using one of his most recognizable characters. CBS Boston reports Baron Cohen's lawsuit stems from the Somerset based Solar Therapeutics using an image of the actor in his Borat character on a billboard promoting the dispensary earlier this year.
Celebritieskfgo.com

Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime win dismissal of Roy Moore defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed Roy Moore’s defamation lawsuit against British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in which the former U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama claimed he was duped into appearing on Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” and falsely portrayed as a sex offender. U.S....
Somerset, MATurnto10.com

Sacha Baron Cohen sues Somerset marijuana dispensary over 'Borat' billboard

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is suing a Somerset marijuana dispensary for $9 million. A billboard displayed earlier this year depicted his popular character "Borat." According to the lawsuit filed on Monday, Cohen is suing Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement and false advertising. In the lawsuit, his attorney said the actor...
Somerset, MAthemilsource.com

Sacha Baron Cohen sues Solar Therapeutics over use of Borat in advertising

A Massachusetts cannabis dispensary, Solar Therapeutics, is being sued by actor Sacha Baron Cohen for the use of one of Cohen’s famous characters, Borat, in one of their billboard advertisements without permission. Solar Therapeutics, based out of Somerset, Massachusetts, is being sued for copyright infringement and false advertising in federal...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga’s Latest Transformation Is Pure Old Hollywood Glamour

Lady Gaga’s fashion moments can be broken down by era. After getting otherworldly for Born This Way, turning into a rhinestone cowgirl during the promotion of Joanne and pulling out museum-worthy conceptual pieces for Artpop, she’s worn nearly every look imaginable. After filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, she appears to have settled on her next reinvention. Gaga has spent the past two days in New York at the Plaza Hotel, and the glamorous venue appears to be influencing her outfit choices. A filming location used for cinema classics like North by Northwest, Funny Girl, and The Great Gatsby, the Plaza has been host to Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Greta Garbo, and countless other vintage celebrities. Fittingly, Gaga’s fashions while staying at the hotel have skewed classic, elegant, and evocative of Old Hollywood.
Beauty & FashionElle

Bella Hadid Goes Old Hollywood in a Black and White Column Gown at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

For years, Bella Hadid has had some of her biggest fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival. Today, she's back in France, delivering another one. The 24-year-old model stepped out in a vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier column gown with a dramatic black sheer train and halter-neck for the French festival's opening ceremony and Annette premiere. She wore her hair up in an elegant bun and accessorized with Chopard jewelry, including white gold earrings with two pear-shaped diamonds (18.05 carats total) and 5.82 carats of other diamonds. She additionally wore two rings from Chopard, one including a 5.45-carat, marquise-cut diamond and another with a 2.42-carat heart-shaped ruby.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy