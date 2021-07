Shouldn't history be written by those who were there at the time? Shouldn't we pay attention to what they had to tell us? These people managed to create a republic that has stood the test of time. We all live and breathe and complain under the very freedoms our founding fathers set down in the Constitution and Bill of Rights hundreds of years ago. Pen and ink in beautiful cursive on parchment, duly dated, signed and witnessed. Is it absolutely perfect? No, but then nothing ever is. Are there checks and balances in place? Yes. Can it be amended if need be? Yes. Isn't that enough? Yes.