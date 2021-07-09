Cancel
Nomad Glasses Strap with AirTag Case

Cover picture for the articleNomad glasses strap with AirTag case is deigned to keep your glasses or sunglasses safe during any adventure. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The Glasses Strap delivers a low-profile and minimal apperance design, and with 3 included attachment pints, the strap works with all sizes of glasses. The strap always stays on your glasses to keep them safely in place when you’re on the go, and when not in use, it allows them to hang from your neck.

