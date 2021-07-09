PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

SNK Corporation has announced its partnership with Koch Media to publish the upcoming brawler, The King of Fighters XV, on Xbox Series X|S in early 2022. If you’ve enjoyed the last 14 games to launch on Xbox then you might be happy to know that The King of Fighters XV will be heading to the system in the future. SNK and Koch Media have confirmed their publishing partnership which will see the game’s release sometime in Q1 2022. If you recognise the name, it’s because the older games were previously remastered and brought to Xbox One under ACA NEOGEO’s label, but it looks like the team are coming in with a fresh take on the franchise with The King of Fighters XV, along with the new publishing partnership with Koch Media.