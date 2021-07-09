Authorities identified 40-year-old Miguel Guerrero-Garcia who died in an auto-pedestrian crash last month (Austin, TX)

Authorities released the name of 40-year-old Miguel Guerrero-Garcia as the man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident last month near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The fatal incident took place on June 29 in the 8300 block of East Ben While Boulevard at about 11 a.m. As per the preliminary reports, a 2014 white Jeep Wrangler and a box truck crashed into each other when they were merging into the center lane of traffic.

The force of the collision caused the Jeep to travel into the outside lane and it hit 40-year-old Miguel Guerrero-Garcia while he was removing bags of mulch from the roadway that had dropped from his trailer. Guerrero-Garcia died at the scene after the crash. Authorities have not released any other details regarding the accident at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

July 9, 2021