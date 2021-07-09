Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cameron Kinley: 'I definitely have a chip on my shoulder' entering Bucs training camp

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense Secretary Lloyd Austin's about-face this week to allow Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley to attend training camp surprised everyone, including the former Navy team captain. Kinley told ESPN that Secretary Austin personally called him after the Department of Defense altered its decision. "I was just in shock...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Navy#Espn#The Department Of Defense#The U S Naval Academy#Pentagon#Nflpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations. Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.
NFLNFL

NFC West training camp preview: Rams turn to Matthew Stafford; Nick Bosa ready to lift 49ers?

2020 record: 8-8 Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Most important position battle: Wide receiver. The pecking order is pretty wide open after DeAndre Hopkins, who was his usual Pro Bowl self (115 catches, 1,407 yards) in his first season in Arizona. Two of the team's top six pass catchers from last year have moved on, and Larry Fitzgerald, who was second in receptions, still might. Adding veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore to a cast that already includes Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson gives the Cardinals competitive depth. It's probably a make-or-break year for Kirk and Isabella, both of whom were drafted in the second round (Kirk in 2018, Isabella in 2019) and have had two seasons to get on the same page with Kyler Murray. Without an elite pass catcher at tight end or running back, the Cards need to get more out of their wideouts in 2021. There's reason to believe they will. It's just not clear how the pie will be cut.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 potential trade candidates for the Eagles entering 2021 training camp

In any given NFL season, there are a couple of teams in full rebuild mode. Just three years after a Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in a rebuilding stage. Former head coach Doug Pederson was fired this offseason, signaling the beginning of a new era of Eagles football. Rookie head coach Nick Sirianni has a tough task ahead of him as Philadelphia looks to build the foundation for a winning team down the road.
NFLAOL Corp

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree has died. He was 23. Illinois announced Roundtree's death on Friday afternoon. Roundtree was paralyzed in a 2019 swimming accident ahead of his third season with the team. Roundtree suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019 after he jumped off a boat...
NFLNFL

State of the 2021 Denver Broncos: Pivotal season ahead for Vic Fangio

Where does your franchise stand heading into 2021? Adam Rank sets the table by providing a State of the Franchise look at all 32 teams, zeroing in on the key figures to watch and setting the stakes for the season to come. Members of the Broncos organization, Broncos fans around...
NFLNFL

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Let's be clear right off the bat: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ isn't trying to move to safety now. But one day, years down the line, the star corner could see himself making the shift. "I wouldn't have no problems moving to safety. I love corner right now. The corner money's better. I'm cool where I'm at," Ramsey said recently on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, via Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
NFLGolf Digest

Jameis Winston remains the 'WTF is he doing?' workout king

Outside of the teams who could start a rookie quarterback in 2021, no NFL team's quarterback situation will be more fascinating to watch this season than the New Orleans Saints. As of now, Jameis Winston remains a semi-big favorite to start under center in Nawlins Week 1, but Taysom Hill will no doubt challenge for the job when camp starts later this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy