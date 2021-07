The New York Red Bulls aim to continue their strong play at home Saturday night when they host Inter Miami CF in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls (5-5-2, 17 points) boast a 4-1-1 mark at home this season and are undefeated in their past five home matches, outscoring their opponents by a 9-2 margin. In their most recent game (July 8), they picked up at least a point for the fifth time in their last six matches overall (3-1-2) with a 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union.