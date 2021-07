Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

#50. Maverick

#49. Caleb

#48. Andrew

#47. Colton

#46. Gabriel

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 232- Change since 2015: +274.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #50 in 2020National- Rank: #49- Number of babies: 6,088Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 238- Change since 2015: -32.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2013National- Rank: #56- Number of babies: 5,546Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 239- Change since 2015: -42.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2007National- Rank: #52- Number of babies: 5,991Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 242- Change since 2015: -21.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2019National- Rank: #66- Number of babies: 4,980Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 246- Change since 2015: -42.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2015National- Rank: #38- Number of babies: 7,066

#45. Luca

#44. Hudson

#43. Cameron

#42. Jaxon

#41. Connor

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning "bringer of light".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 248- Change since 2015: +51.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #45 in 2020National- Rank: #67- Number of babies: 4,785Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 255- Change since 2015: +78.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2020National- Rank: #42- Number of babies: 6,807Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 260- Change since 2015: -18.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2016National- Rank: #64- Number of babies: 5,019Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 260- Change since 2015: -15.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2018National- Rank: #48- Number of babies: 6,107Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 264- Change since 2015: -30.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2016National- Rank: #78- Number of babies: 4,389

#40. Carson

#39. Ryan

#38. Charles

#37. Thomas

#36. Grayson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 266- Change since 2015: +46.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2018National- Rank: #84- Number of babies: 4,165Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 266- Change since 2015: -40.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2008National- Rank: #57- Number of babies: 5,286Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 280- Change since 2015: +6.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020National- Rank: #46- Number of babies: 6,186Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 282- Change since 2015: -3.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2001National- Rank: #45- Number of babies: 6,386Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 283- Change since 2015: -0.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2018National- Rank: #35- Number of babies: 7,424

#35. Asher

#34. David

#33. Nolan

#32. Luke

#31. Matthew

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 286- Change since 2015: +75.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2020National- Rank: #32- Number of babies: 7,606David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 291- Change since 2015: -25.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2002National- Rank: #28- Number of babies: 8,153Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 294- Change since 2015: -8.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2020National- Rank: #61- Number of babies: 5,164Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 294- Change since 2015: -30.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2016National- Rank: #31- Number of babies: 7,734Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 295- Change since 2015: -33.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2005National- Rank: #30- Number of babies: 8,052

#30. Aiden

#29. Leo

#28. Anthony

#27. Lincoln

#26. Ethan

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 308- Change since 2015: -33.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2010National- Rank: #24- Number of babies: 8,534Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 313- Change since 2015: +96.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020National- Rank: #36- Number of babies: 7,159Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 314- Change since 2015: -20.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2008National- Rank: #41- Number of babies: 6,966Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 318- Change since 2015: +37.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2017National- Rank: #40- Number of babies: 6,998Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 327- Change since 2015: -32.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2009National- Rank: #13- Number of babies: 9,464

#25. Levi

#24. Samuel

#23. Theodore

#22. Alexander

#21. John

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 328- Change since 2015: -1.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2019National- Rank: #18- Number of babies: 9,005Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 330- Change since 2015: -20.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2016National- Rank: #25- Number of babies: 8,488Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 341- Change since 2015: +135.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2020National- Rank: #23- Number of babies: 8,558Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 341- Change since 2015: -31.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2009National- Rank: #10- Number of babies: 10,151John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 349- Change since 2015: -25.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2001National- Rank: #27- Number of babies: 8,180

#20. Daniel

#19. Jacob

#18. Carter

#17. Wyatt

#16. Jackson

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 371- Change since 2015: -26.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2001National- Rank: #14- Number of babies: 9,419Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 377- Change since 2015: -40.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2006National- Rank: #15- Number of babies: 9,196Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 381- Change since 2015: -32.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2015National- Rank: #33- Number of babies: 7,511Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 387- Change since 2015: -0.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020National- Rank: #29- Number of babies: 8,135Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 387- Change since 2015: -24.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2013National- Rank: #17- Number of babies: 9,051

#15. Jack

#14. Joseph

#13. Elijah

#12. Henry

#11. Logan

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 390- Change since 2015: +15.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020National- Rank: #21- Number of babies: 8,876Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 390- Change since 2015: -21.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2006National- Rank: #26- Number of babies: 8,349Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 391- Change since 2015: -8.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020National- Rank: #4- Number of babies: 13,034Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 401- Change since 2015: +19.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020National- Rank: #9- Number of babies: 10,705Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 403- Change since 2015: -33.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2017National- Rank: #16- Number of babies: 9,086

#10. William

#9. Owen

#8. Oliver

#7. Lucas

#6. James

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 406- Change since 2015: -21.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2018National- Rank: #5- Number of babies: 12,541Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 439- Change since 2015: -11.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020National- Rank: #22- Number of babies: 8,623Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 439- Change since 2015: +28.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019National- Rank: #3- Number of babies: 14,147Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 468- Change since 2015: -13.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2019National- Rank: #8- Number of babies: 11,281James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 470- Change since 2015: -15.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2016National- Rank: #6- Number of babies: 12,250

#5. Michael

#4. Mason

#3. Benjamin

#2. Liam

#1. Noah

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 486- Change since 2015: -22.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010National- Rank: #12- Number of babies: 9,717Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 491- Change since 2015: -38.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2015National- Rank: #11- Number of babies: 10,029Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 512- Change since 2015: -12.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019National- Rank: #7- Number of babies: 12,136Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 685- Change since 2015: -10.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019National- Rank: #1- Number of babies: 19,659Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".Pennsylvania- Number of babies in 2020: 692- Change since 2015: -3.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2016National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252

