Wayward Moose Uses Sault Ste. Marie Canal Locks Like a Ship

A moose in a lock system is not something you see every day!. Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario is home to an impressive lock system that helps ships bypass a set of rapids on the St. Marys River. It is directly across the river from Michigan the famous Soo Locks that are in place for the same purpose on the U.S. side. While these two areas see a lot of major ship traffic, they rarely see a visitor as unusual as the one that used the lock a few weeks ago.