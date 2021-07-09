Most popular baby names for boys in New York
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
Most popular baby names for boys in New York
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in New York using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to New York
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#50. GraysonGrayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 327
- Change since 2015: +16.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2017
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies: 7,424
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#49. AdamAdam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 335
- Change since 2015: -25.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2001
National
- Rank: #96
- Number of babies: 3,751
Canva
#48. LukeLuke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 336
- Change since 2015: -27.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2005
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies: 7,734
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#47. MateoMateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 348
- Change since 2015: +56.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies: 8,900
Canva
#46. NathanNathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 356
- Change since 2015: -29.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2014
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies: 5,653
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in New York
Canva
#45. AsherAsher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 358
- Change since 2015: +70.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #45 in 2020
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies: 7,606
Canva
#44. JoshuaJoshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 359
- Change since 2015: -41.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2007
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies: 5,924
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#43. AndrewAndrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 369
- Change since 2015: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2005
National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies: 5,991
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#42. AaronAaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 388
- Change since 2015: -21.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2017
National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies: 5,039
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#41. ThomasThomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 389
- Change since 2015: -20.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2001
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies: 6,386
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in New York
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#40. JulianJulian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 399
- Change since 2015: -7.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #37 in 2019
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies: 7,488
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#39. CarterCarter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 404
- Change since 2015: -21.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2018
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies: 7,511
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#38. LeviLevi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 409
- Change since 2015: +45.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies: 9,005
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#37. ChristopherChristopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 412
- Change since 2015: -38.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2000
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies: 6,143
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#36. LucaLuca is a name of Latin origin meaning "bringer of light".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 417
- Change since 2015: +33.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2020
National
- Rank: #67
- Number of babies: 4,785
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in New York
Canva
#35. NicholasNicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 420
- Change since 2015: -35.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2002
National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies: 4,024
Canva
#34. GabrielGabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 426
- Change since 2015: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2015
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies: 7,066
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#33. SebastianSebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 431
- Change since 2015: -32.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2016
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies: 8,927
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#32. TheodoreTheodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 441
- Change since 2015: +37.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2020
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies: 8,558
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#31. IsaacIsaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 443
- Change since 2015: -13.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies: 7,060
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in New York
Canva
#30. OwenOwen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 462
- Change since 2015: -8.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2020
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies: 8,623
Canva
#29. ElijahElijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 469
- Change since 2015: -12.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies: 13,034
Canva
#28. JacksonJackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 478
- Change since 2015: -20.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2020
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies: 9,051
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#27. JohnJohn is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 478
- Change since 2015: -24.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2000
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies: 8,180
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#26. SamuelSamuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 495
- Change since 2015: -23.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2019
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies: 8,488
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from New York
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#25. AnthonyAnthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 509
- Change since 2015: -39.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2008
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies: 6,966
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#24. LeoLeo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 519
- Change since 2015: +33.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2020
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies: 7,159
Falcona // Shutterstock
#23. RyanRyan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 522
- Change since 2015: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2005
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies: 5,286
Canva
#22. WilliamWilliam is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 530
- Change since 2015: -28.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies: 12,541
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#21. JaydenJayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 537
- Change since 2015: -39.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies: 7,102
You may also like: Best places to retire in New York
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#20. HenryHenry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 549
- Change since 2015: -0.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies: 10,705
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#19. AidenAiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 611
- Change since 2015: -38.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2015
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies: 8,534
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#18. LoganLogan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 620
- Change since 2015: -26.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2017
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies: 9,086
Canva
#17. DylanDylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 630
- Change since 2015: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2016
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies: 6,788
Canva
#16. DavidDavid is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 634
- Change since 2015: -30.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2005
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies: 8,153
You may also like: Do you know New York's official state symbols?
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#15. MatthewMatthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 637
- Change since 2015: -44.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2008
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies: 8,052
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#14. DanielDaniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 640
- Change since 2015: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies: 9,419
Canva
#13. JackJack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 642
- Change since 2015: -2.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies: 8,876
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#12. OliverOliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 654
- Change since 2015: +14.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies: 14,147
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#11. MasonMason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 667
- Change since 2015: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2013
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies: 10,029
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in New York
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#10. AlexanderAlexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 682
- Change since 2015: -31.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2018
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies: 10,151
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#9. JamesJames is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 703
- Change since 2015: -23.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies: 12,250
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#8. BenjaminBenjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 727
- Change since 2015: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies: 12,136
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#7. MichaelMichael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 781
- Change since 2015: -33.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies: 9,717
Canva
#6. JosephJoseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 798
- Change since 2015: -24.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies: 8,349
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in New York
Canva
#5. EthanEthan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 802
- Change since 2015: -35.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2015
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies: 9,464
Irisska // Shutterstock
#4. JacobJacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 870
- Change since 2015: -32.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2014
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies: 9,196
Canva
#3. LucasLucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 912
- Change since 2015: -10.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies: 11,281
2p2play // Shutterstock
#2. NoahNoah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 1,231
- Change since 2015: -1.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies: 18,252
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#1. LiamLiam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 1,353
- Change since 2015: -3.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies: 19,659
You may also like: Recipes from New York
Comments / 0