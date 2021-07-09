Syda Productions // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys in New York

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in New York using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

#50. Grayson

#49. Adam

#48. Luke

#47. Mateo

#46. Nathan

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 327- Change since 2015: +16.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2017National- Rank: #35- Number of babies: 7,424Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 335- Change since 2015: -25.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2001National- Rank: #96- Number of babies: 3,751Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 336- Change since 2015: -27.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2005National- Rank: #31- Number of babies: 7,734Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 348- Change since 2015: +56.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020National- Rank: #20- Number of babies: 8,900Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 356- Change since 2015: -29.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2014National- Rank: #55- Number of babies: 5,653

#45. Asher

#44. Joshua

#43. Andrew

#42. Aaron

#41. Thomas

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 358- Change since 2015: +70.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #45 in 2020National- Rank: #32- Number of babies: 7,606Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 359- Change since 2015: -41.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2007National- Rank: #54- Number of babies: 5,924Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 369- Change since 2015: -38.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2005National- Rank: #52- Number of babies: 5,991Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 388- Change since 2015: -21.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2017National- Rank: #63- Number of babies: 5,039Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 389- Change since 2015: -20.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2001National- Rank: #45- Number of babies: 6,386

#40. Julian

#39. Carter

#38. Levi

#37. Christopher

#36. Luca

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 399- Change since 2015: -7.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #37 in 2019National- Rank: #34- Number of babies: 7,488Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 404- Change since 2015: -21.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2018National- Rank: #33- Number of babies: 7,511Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 409- Change since 2015: +45.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020National- Rank: #18- Number of babies: 9,005Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 412- Change since 2015: -38.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2000National- Rank: #47- Number of babies: 6,143Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning "bringer of light".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 417- Change since 2015: +33.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2020National- Rank: #67- Number of babies: 4,785

#35. Nicholas

#34. Gabriel

#33. Sebastian

#32. Theodore

#31. Isaac

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 420- Change since 2015: -35.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2002National- Rank: #87- Number of babies: 4,024Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 426- Change since 2015: -33.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2015National- Rank: #38- Number of babies: 7,066Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 431- Change since 2015: -32.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2016National- Rank: #19- Number of babies: 8,927Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 441- Change since 2015: +37.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2020National- Rank: #23- Number of babies: 8,558Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 443- Change since 2015: -13.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020National- Rank: #39- Number of babies: 7,060

#30. Owen

#29. Elijah

#28. Jackson

#27. John

#26. Samuel

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 462- Change since 2015: -8.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2020National- Rank: #22- Number of babies: 8,623Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 469- Change since 2015: -12.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019National- Rank: #4- Number of babies: 13,034Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 478- Change since 2015: -20.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2020National- Rank: #17- Number of babies: 9,051John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 478- Change since 2015: -24.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2000National- Rank: #27- Number of babies: 8,180Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 495- Change since 2015: -23.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2019National- Rank: #25- Number of babies: 8,488

#25. Anthony

#24. Leo

#23. Ryan

#22. William

#21. Jayden

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 509- Change since 2015: -39.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2008National- Rank: #41- Number of babies: 6,966Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 519- Change since 2015: +33.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2020National- Rank: #36- Number of babies: 7,159Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 522- Change since 2015: -39.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2005National- Rank: #57- Number of babies: 5,286William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 530- Change since 2015: -28.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018National- Rank: #5- Number of babies: 12,541Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 537- Change since 2015: -39.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010National- Rank: #37- Number of babies: 7,102

#20. Henry

#19. Aiden

#18. Logan

#17. Dylan

#16. David

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 549- Change since 2015: -0.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020National- Rank: #9- Number of babies: 10,705Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 611- Change since 2015: -38.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2015National- Rank: #24- Number of babies: 8,534Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 620- Change since 2015: -26.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2017National- Rank: #16- Number of babies: 9,086Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 630- Change since 2015: -34.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2016National- Rank: #43- Number of babies: 6,788David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 634- Change since 2015: -30.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2005National- Rank: #28- Number of babies: 8,153

#15. Matthew

#14. Daniel

#13. Jack

#12. Oliver

#11. Mason

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 637- Change since 2015: -44.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2008National- Rank: #30- Number of babies: 8,052Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 640- Change since 2015: -36.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008National- Rank: #14- Number of babies: 9,419Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 642- Change since 2015: -2.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020National- Rank: #21- Number of babies: 8,876Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 654- Change since 2015: +14.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020National- Rank: #3- Number of babies: 14,147Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 667- Change since 2015: -36.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2013National- Rank: #11- Number of babies: 10,029

#10. Alexander

#9. James

#8. Benjamin

#7. Michael

#6. Joseph

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 682- Change since 2015: -31.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2018National- Rank: #10- Number of babies: 10,151James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 703- Change since 2015: -23.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019National- Rank: #6- Number of babies: 12,250Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 727- Change since 2015: -16.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020National- Rank: #7- Number of babies: 12,136Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 781- Change since 2015: -33.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012National- Rank: #12- Number of babies: 9,717Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 798- Change since 2015: -24.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006National- Rank: #26- Number of babies: 8,349

#5. Ethan

#4. Jacob

#3. Lucas

#2. Noah

#1. Liam

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 802- Change since 2015: -35.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2015National- Rank: #13- Number of babies: 9,464Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 870- Change since 2015: -32.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2014National- Rank: #15- Number of babies: 9,196Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 912- Change since 2015: -10.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019National- Rank: #8- Number of babies: 11,281Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 1,231- Change since 2015: -1.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".New York- Number of babies in 2020: 1,353- Change since 2015: -3.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019National- Rank: #1- Number of babies: 19,659

