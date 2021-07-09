Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Most popular baby names for boys in New York

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Go61P_0arx7EL700
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys in New York

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in New York using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5dtP_0arx7EL700
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#50. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".


New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 327
- Change since 2015: +16.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2017

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies: 7,424 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OcJW_0arx7EL700
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#49. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 335
- Change since 2015: -25.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2001

National
- Rank: #96
- Number of babies: 3,751 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXxhU_0arx7EL700
Canva

#48. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 336
- Change since 2015: -27.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2005

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies: 7,734 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nOMW_0arx7EL700
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#47. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 348
- Change since 2015: +56.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies: 8,900 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUaBo_0arx7EL700
Canva

#46. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 356
- Change since 2015: -29.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2014

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies: 5,653

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFioY_0arx7EL700
Canva

#45. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 358
- Change since 2015: +70.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #45 in 2020

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies: 7,606 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvFSU_0arx7EL700
Canva

#44. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 359
- Change since 2015: -41.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2007

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies: 5,924 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLO4q_0arx7EL700
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#43. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 369
- Change since 2015: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2005

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies: 5,991 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlgtf_0arx7EL700
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#42. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 388
- Change since 2015: -21.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2017

National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies: 5,039 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hH2WI_0arx7EL700
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#41. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 389
- Change since 2015: -20.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2001

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies: 6,386

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3akI_0arx7EL700
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#40. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 399
- Change since 2015: -7.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #37 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies: 7,488 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfb9t_0arx7EL700
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#39. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 404
- Change since 2015: -21.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2018

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies: 7,511 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIedA_0arx7EL700
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#38. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 409
- Change since 2015: +45.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies: 9,005 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMrit_0arx7EL700
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#37. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 412
- Change since 2015: -38.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2000

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies: 6,143 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNxfi_0arx7EL700
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#36. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning "bringer of light".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 417
- Change since 2015: +33.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2020

National
- Rank: #67
- Number of babies: 4,785

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baTcX_0arx7EL700
Canva

#35. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 420
- Change since 2015: -35.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2002

National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies: 4,024 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA0yS_0arx7EL700
Canva

#34. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 426
- Change since 2015: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2015

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies: 7,066 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KY152_0arx7EL700
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#33. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 431
- Change since 2015: -32.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2016

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies: 8,927 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvgZG_0arx7EL700
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#32. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 441
- Change since 2015: +37.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2020

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies: 8,558 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ys88_0arx7EL700
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#31. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 443
- Change since 2015: -13.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies: 7,060

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tbFi_0arx7EL700
Canva

#30. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 462
- Change since 2015: -8.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2020

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies: 8,623 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zse3r_0arx7EL700
Canva

#29. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 469
- Change since 2015: -12.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies: 13,034 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ueit_0arx7EL700
Canva

#28. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 478
- Change since 2015: -20.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2020

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies: 9,051 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8XQ0_0arx7EL700
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#27. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 478
- Change since 2015: -24.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2000

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies: 8,180 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSVYx_0arx7EL700
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#26. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 495
- Change since 2015: -23.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies: 8,488

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0XuX_0arx7EL700
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#25. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 509
- Change since 2015: -39.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2008

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies: 6,966 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqFGt_0arx7EL700
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#24. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 519
- Change since 2015: +33.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2020

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies: 7,159 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPfcO_0arx7EL700
Falcona // Shutterstock

#23. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 522
- Change since 2015: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2005

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies: 5,286 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcFmI_0arx7EL700
Canva

#22. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 530
- Change since 2015: -28.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies: 12,541 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TTBS_0arx7EL700
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#21. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 537
- Change since 2015: -39.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies: 7,102

You may also like: Best places to retire in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWuLT_0arx7EL700
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#20. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 549
- Change since 2015: -0.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies: 10,705 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Qnrc_0arx7EL700
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#19. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 611
- Change since 2015: -38.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2015

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies: 8,534 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZFtL_0arx7EL700
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#18. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 620
- Change since 2015: -26.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies: 9,086 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37d17o_0arx7EL700
Canva

#17. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 630
- Change since 2015: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2016

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies: 6,788 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJKwi_0arx7EL700
Canva

#16. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 634
- Change since 2015: -30.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2005

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies: 8,153

You may also like: Do you know New York's official state symbols?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyMbU_0arx7EL700
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#15. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 637
- Change since 2015: -44.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2008

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies: 8,052 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSmXh_0arx7EL700
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#14. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 640
- Change since 2015: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies: 9,419 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4X9J_0arx7EL700
Canva

#13. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 642
- Change since 2015: -2.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies: 8,876 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wYfP_0arx7EL700
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#12. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 654
- Change since 2015: +14.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies: 14,147 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnnBD_0arx7EL700
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#11. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 667
- Change since 2015: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2013

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies: 10,029

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhL4d_0arx7EL700
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#10. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 682
- Change since 2015: -31.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2018

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies: 10,151 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFTSZ_0arx7EL700
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#9. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 703
- Change since 2015: -23.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies: 12,250 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsQy3_0arx7EL700
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#8. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 727
- Change since 2015: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies: 12,136 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVKU1_0arx7EL700
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#7. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 781
- Change since 2015: -33.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies: 9,717 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0GCw_0arx7EL700
Canva

#6. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 798
- Change since 2015: -24.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies: 8,349

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9h28_0arx7EL700
Canva

#5. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 802
- Change since 2015: -35.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2015

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies: 9,464 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyiOk_0arx7EL700
Irisska // Shutterstock

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 870
- Change since 2015: -32.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies: 9,196 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmXSq_0arx7EL700
Canva

#3. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 912
- Change since 2015: -10.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies: 11,281 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6ywi_0arx7EL700
2p2play // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 1,231
- Change since 2015: -1.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies: 18,252
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

New York
- Number of babies in 2020: 1,353
- Change since 2015: -3.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies: 19,659

You may also like: Recipes from New York

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Photography#Latin#Syda Productions#Greek#Famveld Shutterstock#7 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy