Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Italy approves deal to help builders with rising raw material costs

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy has earmarked 100 million euros ($119 million) to help construction firms working on public projects cope with recent rises in the cost of raw materials, an official document showed.

Strong growth as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply bottlenecks for some construction materials and raised broader concerns of inflation.

The budget committee of the lower house of parliament approved the scheme on Thursday as an amendment to a broader decree, a document summarising parliamentary works showed.

The Italian Chamber of Deputies is expected to approve the government decree with the proposed changes next week. The legislation also has to be passed in Italy’s upper house, the Senate, before the end of the month.

Under the scheme, companies would be eligible for compensation if prices of the most significant construction materials rose by more than 8% in the first half of this year.

But they also face having to refund the public administration if prices fall by more than 8%.

In China, the world’s top steel producer, steel prices hit a record high in mid-May, spurred by demand at home and abroad as well as speculative buying.

Italy’s measure applies to public tenders and the compensation must be primarily funded by contingency money the central and local authorities have set aside for the tenders.

However, the Italian parliament authorised the government to spend up to 100 million euros to offset compensation costs, should already budgeted resources prove insufficient.

Last month, the government also earmarked 1 billion euros to try to cushion the impact of costlier raw materials on electricity bills. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Construction Materials#Global Economy#Raw Materials#Senate#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China steel futures rise on output curbs, supply crunch

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel rebar and hot-rolled coils futures rose on Monday amid concerns of supply crunch as top steel producer China stepped up production curbs, while utilisation rates of blast furnaces at key steel mills remain relatively low. Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 163...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-China June aluminium imports rise 30% from prior month

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - * China’s aluminium imports in June rose 30% from the prior month, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday. * Imports of unwrought aluminium and products - which include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - were 294,081 tonnes last month, up from 225,458 tonnes in May and up 1.8% year-on-year.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 19-23

ICE Brent futures September contract were trading at $72.55/b at 0145 GMT July 19, down from the $73.61/b level at 0830 GMT July 16, Intercontinental Exchange data showed. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In Asia, rising demand for fuel oil from Pakistan in August and...
Industryspglobal.com

German steel shipment disruptions intensify; Thyssenkrupp declares FM

Disruption of steel shipments due to the intense flooding in Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region has further intensified logistics issues for that country's steel businesses, with Thyssenkrupp the latest declaring force majeure and market sources July 19 citing transport disruptions. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Environmentspglobal.com

FACTBOX: German floods add to problems for commodities in region

Catastrophic flooding in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands over the last week has caused transport and production disruption in the Rhine valley, a major shipping route for commodities in Northern Europe. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Rhine and Meuse rivers are key...
ConstructionForexTV.com

Eurozone Construction Output Rebounds In May

Eurozone construction output grew in May after falling in April, led by building construction, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Monday. Construction output rose 0.9 percent from the previous month, when it fell 0.4 percent. In March, output rose 4.0 percent. Building construction rose 1.2 percent on a monthly basis, while...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Material costs hurt Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy profits

Material costs and production of a new line of wind turbines have hurt the profits of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), the company announced in its preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021. A statement by the company advised of lower financial goals in 2021 because of “increased estimates...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TABLE-Breakdown of China's June industrial output

BEIJING, Jul 15 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for June, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):. Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Overall output 8.3 8.8...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Investment in Sichuan's key transport projects to top $170.4 bln

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - China's southwestern province of Sichuan said on Wednesday that total investment in key transport projects will exceed 1.1 trillion yuan ($170.43 billion) in the next decade. The projects are expected to generate more than 200 billion yuan worth of demand for construction materials, and...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Shipping is to be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for all polluters are likely to rise under European Commission plans to meet the EU’s climate targets, documents published on Wednesday showed. Carbon markets will also be set up for emissions from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy