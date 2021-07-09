Essential Southern Cocktail: Sazerac

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHistory: The next time you take a seat at a proper cocktail bar, order a Sazerac. And when it arrives, austere in its lack of ornamentation but distinctive in its gorgeous ruby hue, odds are that your neighboring patron soon will order one, too. Such is the Sazerac’s subtle allure. But long before it became a darling of discerning mixologists everywhere, it was conceived in the only place it probably could have been—the French Quarter of New Orleans. Antoine Peychaud, a Creole from Saint-Domingue (now Haiti), landed there in 1795 and set up an apothecary on Royal Street. Circa 1838, he compounded Peychaud’s bitters, a colorful digestif tonic derived from the Gentian flower root and redolent of anise, mint, and floral aromas. The formula proved quite the thing for flavoring cocktails, and by 1857 the Sazerac Coffee House was advertising the adoption of Peychaud’s “aromatic bitter cordial.” That libation almost certainly was made with brandy, until a disease in European vineyards, or simply local imbibing preferences, ushered a switch to rye whiskey and established the Sazerac’s most classic incarnation.

