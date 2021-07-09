2022 OL George Fitzpatrick Ready to Announce College Decision
Oregon is in the running for a big-time offensive lineman once again. Offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick will announce his decision Friday at 1:30 p.m. PST. Fitzpatrick, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle, attends Cherry Creek High School in the Denver metro area in Colorado. He helped Cherry Creek win back-to-back 5A state titles in 2019 and 2020, and he was a key piece to the Bruins' rushing attack that averaged 191.9 yards on the ground per game, according to MaxPreps.www.si.com
