Why a new study backs the four-day work week and you should too

By Greg Wong
 10 days ago

A new study in Iceland analyzed what a four-day work week would mean for productivity and employee morale. The project, which studied 2,500 workers in its capital city Reykjavík, characterized the results as an “all measures, overwhelming success.”

