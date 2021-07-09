Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Most popular baby names for boys in Georgia

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COvzC_0arx6RbX00
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qr5aP_0arx6RbX00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#50. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 194
- Change since 2015: +60.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2019

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies: 8,900 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNYso_0arx6RbX00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#49. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 197
- Change since 2015: +11.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies: 7,488 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lpjgr_0arx6RbX00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#48. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 197
- Change since 2015: +233.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies: 6,088 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEZmE_0arx6RbX00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#47. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 198
- Change since 2015: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2002

National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies: 5,019 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NVUX_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#46. Legend

Legend is a name of English origin meaning "myth".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 199
- Change since 2015: +298.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #46 in 2020

National
- Rank: #127
- Number of babies: 2,814

You may also like: Best places to retire in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6kRy_0arx6RbX00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#45. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 202
- Change since 2015: -40.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2009

National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies: 5,043 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsdEZ_0arx6RbX00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#44. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 206
- Change since 2015: -34.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2012

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies: 5,546 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTqIY_0arx6RbX00
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#43. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 207
- Change since 2015: -40.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies: 7,066 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cT9sv_0arx6RbX00
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#42. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 209
- Change since 2015: +17.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2020

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies: 5,164 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxugS_0arx6RbX00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#41. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 211
- Change since 2015: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies: 7,102

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYxHf_0arx6RbX00
Peakpx

#40. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 212
- Change since 2015: -15.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2018

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies: 6,107 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9U9p_0arx6RbX00
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#39. Kingston

Kingston is a name of English origin meaning "king's settlement".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 213
- Change since 2015: +8.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #39 in 2020

National
- Rank: #118
- Number of babies: 3,135 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sekqu_0arx6RbX00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#38. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 216
- Change since 2015: +26.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies: 8,876 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMQKi_0arx6RbX00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#37. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 217
- Change since 2015: -40.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2001

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies: 8,052 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c88TH_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#36. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 220
- Change since 2015: -12.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2020

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies: 7,060

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dq4bG_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#35. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 224
- Change since 2015: -23.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2019

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies: 6,186 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICT78_0arx6RbX00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#34. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 227
- Change since 2015: -22.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2016

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies: 7,734 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoxIV_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#33. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 230
- Change since 2015: -1.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2001

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies: 6,386 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exjCF_0arx6RbX00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 233
- Change since 2015: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2007

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies: 5,924 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4Sff_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#31. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 239
- Change since 2015: -41.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2011

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies: 6,143

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Georgia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGgoe_0arx6RbX00
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#30. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 247
- Change since 2015: +0.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2020

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies: 6,807 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3fkO_0arx6RbX00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#29. Amir

Amir is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "prince".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 248
- Change since 2015: +56.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020

National
- Rank: #117
- Number of babies: 3,154 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnzfE_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#28. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 251
- Change since 2015: -25.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2004

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies: 8,349 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEVRR_0arx6RbX00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#27. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 251
- Change since 2015: -47.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies: 9,196 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xss0_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#26. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 266
- Change since 2015: -31.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies: 9,086

You may also like: States sending the most people to Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kq1v7_0arx6RbX00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#25. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 268
- Change since 2015: -9.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies: 6,077 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9tLn_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#24. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 269
- Change since 2015: -13.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2018

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies: 8,135 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awe0O_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#23. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 270
- Change since 2015: -32.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2006

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies: 9,419 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NM8B_0arx6RbX00
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#22. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 273
- Change since 2015: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2005

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies: 8,153 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZynO_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#21. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 276
- Change since 2015: -11.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies: 7,424

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLhZS_0arx6RbX00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#20. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 279
- Change since 2015: -9.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies: 11,281 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBTIt_0arx6RbX00
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 280
- Change since 2015: -16.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2017

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies: 12,136 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmaWr_0arx6RbX00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#18. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 284
- Change since 2015: -17.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies: 8,488
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#17. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 292
- Change since 2015: -37.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies: 9,051 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJ16r_0arx6RbX00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#16. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 294
- Change since 2015: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2018

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies: 7,511

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia

Canva

#15. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 296
- Change since 2015: -34.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2013

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies: 9,464 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VX894_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#14. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 297
- Change since 2015: -26.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2009

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies: 10,151 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBsSY_0arx6RbX00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#13. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 297
- Change since 2015: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2012

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies: 9,717 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JSO3_0arx6RbX00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#12. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 302
- Change since 2015: +11.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies: 9,005 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrkEu_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#11. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 306
- Change since 2015: +12.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2020

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies: 10,705

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1UtZ_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#10. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 321
- Change since 2015: -47.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2014

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies: 10,029 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWxDK_0arx6RbX00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#9. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 325
- Change since 2015: -33.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies: 8,534 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHr7a_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#8. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 330
- Change since 2015: +24.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies: 14,147 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsqAQ_0arx6RbX00
Negative Space

#7. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 333
- Change since 2015: +72.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2020

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies: 7,606 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVMDv_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#6. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 373
- Change since 2015: -9.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2000

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies: 8,180

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzPTx_0arx6RbX00
Canva

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 434
- Change since 2015: -18.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2016

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies: 12,250 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOgS3_0arx6RbX00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#4. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 523
- Change since 2015: -6.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies: 13,034 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sU9x_0arx6RbX00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#3. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 550
- Change since 2015: -24.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies: 12,541 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1bam_0arx6RbX00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 576
- Change since 2015: -6.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2018

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies: 18,252 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlewg_0arx6RbX00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Georgia
- Number of babies in 2020: 590
- Change since 2015: +31.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies: 19,659

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Georgia

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James James
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Georgia Stacker#Famveld Shutterstock#American#233 9#Christian Christian#Fotonium Shutterstock#Irish#Germanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy