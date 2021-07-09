Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

#50. Mateo

#49. Julian

#48. Maverick

#47. Cameron

#46. Legend

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 194- Change since 2015: +60.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2019National- Rank: #20- Number of babies: 8,900Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 197- Change since 2015: +11.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020National- Rank: #34- Number of babies: 7,488Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 197- Change since 2015: +233.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020National- Rank: #49- Number of babies: 6,088Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 198- Change since 2015: -38.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2002National- Rank: #64- Number of babies: 5,019Legend is a name of English origin meaning "myth".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 199- Change since 2015: +298.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #46 in 2020National- Rank: #127- Number of babies: 2,814

#45. Christian

#44. Caleb

#43. Gabriel

#42. Nolan

#41. Jayden

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 202- Change since 2015: -40.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2009National- Rank: #62- Number of babies: 5,043Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 206- Change since 2015: -34.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2012National- Rank: #56- Number of babies: 5,546Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 207- Change since 2015: -40.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2015National- Rank: #38- Number of babies: 7,066Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 209- Change since 2015: +17.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2020National- Rank: #61- Number of babies: 5,164Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 211- Change since 2015: -38.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2010National- Rank: #37- Number of babies: 7,102

#40. Jaxon

#39. Kingston

#38. Jack

#37. Matthew

#36. Isaac

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 212- Change since 2015: -15.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2018National- Rank: #48- Number of babies: 6,107Kingston is a name of English origin meaning "king's settlement".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 213- Change since 2015: +8.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #39 in 2020National- Rank: #118- Number of babies: 3,135Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 216- Change since 2015: +26.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020National- Rank: #21- Number of babies: 8,876Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 217- Change since 2015: -40.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2001National- Rank: #30- Number of babies: 8,052Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 220- Change since 2015: -12.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2020National- Rank: #39- Number of babies: 7,060

#35. Charles

#34. Luke

#33. Thomas

#32. Joshua

#31. Christopher

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 224- Change since 2015: -23.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2019National- Rank: #46- Number of babies: 6,186Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 227- Change since 2015: -22.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2016National- Rank: #31- Number of babies: 7,734Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 230- Change since 2015: -1.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2001National- Rank: #45- Number of babies: 6,386Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 233- Change since 2015: -41.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2007National- Rank: #54- Number of babies: 5,924Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 239- Change since 2015: -41.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2011National- Rank: #47- Number of babies: 6,143

#30. Hudson

#29. Amir

#28. Joseph

#27. Jacob

#26. Logan

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 247- Change since 2015: +0.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2020National- Rank: #42- Number of babies: 6,807Amir is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "prince".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 248- Change since 2015: +56.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020National- Rank: #117- Number of babies: 3,154Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 251- Change since 2015: -25.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2004National- Rank: #26- Number of babies: 8,349Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 251- Change since 2015: -47.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010National- Rank: #15- Number of babies: 9,196Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 266- Change since 2015: -31.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2018National- Rank: #16- Number of babies: 9,086

#25. Josiah

#24. Wyatt

#23. Daniel

#22. David

#21. Grayson

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 268- Change since 2015: -9.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2019National- Rank: #50- Number of babies: 6,077Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 269- Change since 2015: -13.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2018National- Rank: #29- Number of babies: 8,135Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 270- Change since 2015: -32.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2006National- Rank: #14- Number of babies: 9,419David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 273- Change since 2015: -23.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2005National- Rank: #28- Number of babies: 8,153Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 276- Change since 2015: -11.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2019National- Rank: #35- Number of babies: 7,424

#20. Lucas

#19. Benjamin

#18. Samuel

#17. Jackson

#16. Carter

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 279- Change since 2015: -9.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2019National- Rank: #8- Number of babies: 11,281Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 280- Change since 2015: -16.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2017National- Rank: #7- Number of babies: 12,136Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 284- Change since 2015: -17.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018National- Rank: #25- Number of babies: 8,488Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 292- Change since 2015: -37.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2015National- Rank: #17- Number of babies: 9,051Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 294- Change since 2015: -35.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2018National- Rank: #33- Number of babies: 7,511

#15. Ethan

#14. Alexander

#13. Michael

#12. Levi

#11. Henry

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 296- Change since 2015: -34.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2013National- Rank: #13- Number of babies: 9,464Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 297- Change since 2015: -26.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2009National- Rank: #10- Number of babies: 10,151Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 297- Change since 2015: -34.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2012National- Rank: #12- Number of babies: 9,717Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 302- Change since 2015: +11.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020National- Rank: #18- Number of babies: 9,005Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 306- Change since 2015: +12.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2020National- Rank: #9- Number of babies: 10,705

#10. Mason

#9. Aiden

#8. Oliver

#7. Asher

#6. John

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 321- Change since 2015: -47.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2014National- Rank: #11- Number of babies: 10,029Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 325- Change since 2015: -33.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019National- Rank: #24- Number of babies: 8,534Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 330- Change since 2015: +24.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020National- Rank: #3- Number of babies: 14,147Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 333- Change since 2015: +72.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2020National- Rank: #32- Number of babies: 7,606John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 373- Change since 2015: -9.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2000National- Rank: #27- Number of babies: 8,180

#5. James

#4. Elijah

#3. William

#2. Noah

#1. Liam

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 434- Change since 2015: -18.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2016National- Rank: #6- Number of babies: 12,250Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 523- Change since 2015: -6.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018National- Rank: #4- Number of babies: 13,034William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 550- Change since 2015: -24.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018National- Rank: #5- Number of babies: 12,541Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 576- Change since 2015: -6.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2018National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".Georgia- Number of babies in 2020: 590- Change since 2015: +31.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020National- Rank: #1- Number of babies: 19,659

