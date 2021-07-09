Traffic on US-131 South near Wealthy slowed by rollover crash

View more in
Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Motorcyclist killed in Wayland Township crash identified
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Allegan County.
Sand Lake, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Sand Lake woman hospitalized after crashing into garbage truck
The driver of the utility truck, a 40-year-old man, was not injured.
Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Crash in Charleston Township leaves one dead
A 51-year-old collided with a 32-year-old results in the death of one. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead on scene in Charlestown Township.
Holton Township, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Holton Township fire chief seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Police say Brian Hawk, the Holton Township fire chief was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash on Sunday. It happened around 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Riley Thompson Road at Holton Road.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
MSP: Driver of Dodge Charger Hellcat was going 150 mph on I-75
Michigan State Police are saying "just because it can doesn't mean you should" after arresting a driver for reckless driving after clocking a Dodge Charger Hellcat going 150 miles per hour on I-75.
Dowagiac, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Accidental fire in Dowagiac County damages one apartment
Dowagiac Fire and Wayne Township Fire Departments were sent to a structure fire at the Parkside Apartments on Saturday.
Muskegon County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Former State Representative Doug Bennett dead after motorcycle incident
Former State Representative and Muskegon County Commissioner Doug Bennett is dead after a motorcycle incident on Friday July 16, 2021.
Ohio State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Police chase from Monroe to Ohio ends with suspect shot & killed by police
A police chase that started in Monroe ended overnight in Ohio when police officers shot and killed the suspect.
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
One person arrested after causing multiple-vehicle crash while intoxicated
One person has been arrested after they drove in the wrong direction in Kalamazoo, causing multiple vehicles to crash. The crash happened Saturday night around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of S Westnedge Ave. Officers say 4 vehicles that were driving north were struck by the wrong way driver, traveling south.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Catalytic converter stolen from motorhome sometime during the past month
The Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked motorhome sometime since June 14.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
18-year-old seriously injured in East Beltline crash
An 18-year-old Rockford man is seriously injured after a crash involving a semitruck Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.
Kent County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
US Marshals: Kent Co. double murder suspect added to Top 15 Most Wanted list
The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple murders in Kent County.
Mason County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Ludington man reported missing in Mason County
The Mason County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating James Peter Gowan, 56 of Ludington. He was last seen on July 14, 2021 in the area of Meisenheimer and Stiles in Riverton Township.
Ottawa County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Ottawa County deputy's mirror hits teenage pedestrian
The side mirror of a patrol vehicle driven by an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputy struck a teenager walking in the roadway Friday night.
Traffic|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Driver crashes into marijuana dispensary in Holland Township
Police say a driver crashed into a marijuana dispensary causing heavy damage overnight. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday at the Pure West Compassion Club Marijuana Dispensary, located at 336 N. River in Holland Township.
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
One injured in hit-and-run in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night. Officials say a 39-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of W. North Street and Elm Street just after 11 p.m. Officers responded on scene to assist the victim.
Wyoming State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Pizza delivery driver shot while trying to stop car from being stolen in Wyoming
Police say a pizza delivery driver was shot after trying to stop their car from being stolen Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Lombardo’s Pizza on Lee Street SW near Porter Street in Wyoming.
Traffic|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Rollover crash closes part of NB US-131 on Thursday afternoon
Part of northbound US-131 will be closed Thursday afternoon for debris cleanup after a rollover crash.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Fatal crash closes eastbound I-94 for 4 hours
Michigan State Police troopers from the Paw Paw post are investigating a fatal crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for about four hours early Thursday morning.
Barry County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
First case of the delta variant of COVID-19 identified in Barry County
The first case of the delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Barry County.
