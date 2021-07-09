Cancel
Michigan State

Most popular baby names for boys in Michigan

Canva

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuRG8_0arx6Bj900
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#50. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".


Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 167
- Change since 2015: -44.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2005

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies: 5,991 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVUsL_0arx6Bj900
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#49. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 168
- Change since 2015: +4.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2020

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies: 6,077 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdF3k_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#48. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 174
- Change since 2015: +54.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies: 5,249 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzMDY_0arx6Bj900
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#47. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 177
- Change since 2015: -35.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2013

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies: 4,747 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5BWJ_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#46. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 178
- Change since 2015: -10.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2000

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies: 6,386

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Z4Fv_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#45. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 179
- Change since 2015: -27.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2018

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies: 6,107 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IuwA_0arx6Bj900
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#44. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 179
- Change since 2015: -32.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2005

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies: 8,153 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDarX_0arx6Bj900
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#43. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 180
- Change since 2015: -22.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #41 in 2016

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies: 6,001 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wS70l_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#42. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 185
- Change since 2015: -36.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2014

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies: 7,066 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5PpI_0arx6Bj900
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#41. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 186
- Change since 2015: -17.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2016

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies: 5,214

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7uuy_0arx6Bj900
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#40. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 188
- Change since 2015: -5.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2020

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies: 4,613 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiFjH_0arx6Bj900
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#39. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 190
- Change since 2015: -20.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2018

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies: 8,488 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nr4FR_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#38. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 192
- Change since 2015: -26.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2005

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies: 9,419 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iaje4_0arx6Bj900
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#37. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 193
- Change since 2015: -17.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2014

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies: 5,164 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBNq2_0arx6Bj900
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#36. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 195
- Change since 2015: -5.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2017

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies: 6,186

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjER8_0arx6Bj900
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#35. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 200
- Change since 2015: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2000

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies: 8,180 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgHNx_0arx6Bj900
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 201
- Change since 2015: +50.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #33 in 2020

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies: 6,745 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH0RO_0arx6Bj900
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#33. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 201
- Change since 2015: -55.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies: 9,196 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVEuC_0arx6Bj900
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#32. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 206
- Change since 2015: +167.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2020

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies: 6,088 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mB2a_0arx6Bj900
Shutterstock

#31. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 211
- Change since 2015: -40.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2009

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies: 8,534

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJetd_0arx6Bj900
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#30. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 218
- Change since 2015: -32.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies: 7,060 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVOe1_0arx6Bj900
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#29. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 220
- Change since 2015: -18.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2019

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies: 4,980 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvF1M_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#28. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 223
- Change since 2015: -17.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2014

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies: 7,734 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAwyl_0arx6Bj900
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#27. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 226
- Change since 2015: +79.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2020

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies: 7,606 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2XxA_0arx6Bj900
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#26. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 231
- Change since 2015: -38.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies: 9,464

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCOpu_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#25. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 235
- Change since 2015: +82.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2020

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies: 7,159 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzJ2U_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#24. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 245
- Change since 2015: -23.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2005

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies: 8,349 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445ztw_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#23. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 268
- Change since 2015: -35.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies: 9,051 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22yEe6_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#22. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 272
- Change since 2015: -46.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2015

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies: 7,511 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZhox_0arx6Bj900
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#21. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 275
- Change since 2015: +44.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2020

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies: 6,807

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htJ8f_0arx6Bj900
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#20. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 282
- Change since 2015: -25.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies: 10,151 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046XH9_0arx6Bj900
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#19. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 287
- Change since 2015: -28.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2009

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies: 9,086 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zcVl_0arx6Bj900
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#18. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 292
- Change since 2015: -10.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies: 8,135 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAXC6_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#17. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 299
- Change since 2015: -25.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2008

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies: 9,717 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yasx4_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#16. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 300
- Change since 2015: +21.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies: 7,424

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxOoj_0arx6Bj900
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#15. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 309
- Change since 2015: +12.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2020

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies: 9,005 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPNw1_0arx6Bj900
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#14. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 317
- Change since 2015: +138.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies: 8,558 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GeWq_0arx6Bj900
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 318
- Change since 2015: +18.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies: 6,998 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbqI4_0arx6Bj900
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#12. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 321
- Change since 2015: -35.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies: 10,029 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVFUK_0arx6Bj900
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 324
- Change since 2015: -30.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies: 11,281

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHomy_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#10. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 325
- Change since 2015: +7.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies: 8,876 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3CX4_0arx6Bj900
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#9. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 330
- Change since 2015: -20.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2020

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies: 8,623 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAbp7_0arx6Bj900
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#8. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 338
- Change since 2015: -12.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies: 12,250 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYplg_0arx6Bj900
Falcona // Shutterstock

#7. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 353
- Change since 2015: -9.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies: 12,541 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtKpJ_0arx6Bj900
Canva

#6. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 397
- Change since 2015: -8.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2016

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies: 12,136

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5co9_0arx6Bj900
Negative Space

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 398
- Change since 2015: -3.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies: 13,034 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEivE_0arx6Bj900
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#4. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 436
- Change since 2015: +32.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2020

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies: 10,705 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usZ9O_0arx6Bj900
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 468
- Change since 2015: -10.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies: 19,659 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpffZ_0arx6Bj900
Irisska // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 481
- Change since 2015: -9.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies: 18,252 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbD8h_0arx6Bj900
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#1. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Michigan
- Number of babies in 2020: 494
- Change since 2015: +24.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies: 14,147

