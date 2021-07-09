Canva

Most popular baby names for boys in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#50. Andrew

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#49. Josiah

Canva

#48. Miles

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#47. Landon

Canva

#46. Thomas

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 167- Change since 2015: -44.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2005National- Rank: #52- Number of babies: 5,991Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 168- Change since 2015: +4.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2020National- Rank: #50- Number of babies: 6,077Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 174- Change since 2015: +54.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020National- Rank: #59- Number of babies: 5,249Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 177- Change since 2015: -35.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2013National- Rank: #68- Number of babies: 4,747Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 178- Change since 2015: -10.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2000National- Rank: #45- Number of babies: 6,386

Canva

#45. Jaxon

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#44. David

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#43. Isaiah

Canva

#42. Gabriel

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#41. Eli

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 179- Change since 2015: -27.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2018National- Rank: #48- Number of babies: 6,107David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 179- Change since 2015: -32.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2005National- Rank: #28- Number of babies: 8,153Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 180- Change since 2015: -22.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #41 in 2016National- Rank: #51- Number of babies: 6,001Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 185- Change since 2015: -36.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2014National- Rank: #38- Number of babies: 7,066Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 186- Change since 2015: -17.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2016National- Rank: #60- Number of babies: 5,214

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#40. Easton

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#39. Samuel

Canva

#38. Daniel

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#37. Nolan

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#36. Charles

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 188- Change since 2015: -5.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2020National- Rank: #73- Number of babies: 4,613Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 190- Change since 2015: -20.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2018National- Rank: #25- Number of babies: 8,488Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 192- Change since 2015: -26.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2005National- Rank: #14- Number of babies: 9,419Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 193- Change since 2015: -17.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2014National- Rank: #61- Number of babies: 5,164Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 195- Change since 2015: -5.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2017National- Rank: #46- Number of babies: 6,186

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#35. John

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Ezra

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#33. Jacob

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#32. Maverick

Shutterstock

#31. Aiden

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 200- Change since 2015: -24.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2000National- Rank: #27- Number of babies: 8,180Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 201- Change since 2015: +50.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #33 in 2020National- Rank: #44- Number of babies: 6,745Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 201- Change since 2015: -55.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010National- Rank: #15- Number of babies: 9,196Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 206- Change since 2015: +167.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2020National- Rank: #49- Number of babies: 6,088Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 211- Change since 2015: -40.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2009National- Rank: #24- Number of babies: 8,534

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#30. Isaac

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#29. Colton

Canva

#28. Luke

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#27. Asher

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#26. Ethan

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 218- Change since 2015: -32.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2015National- Rank: #39- Number of babies: 7,060Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 220- Change since 2015: -18.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2019National- Rank: #66- Number of babies: 4,980Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 223- Change since 2015: -17.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2014National- Rank: #31- Number of babies: 7,734Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 226- Change since 2015: +79.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2020National- Rank: #32- Number of babies: 7,606Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 231- Change since 2015: -38.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010National- Rank: #13- Number of babies: 9,464

Canva

#25. Leo

Canva

#24. Joseph

Canva

#23. Jackson

Canva

#22. Carter

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#21. Hudson

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 235- Change since 2015: +82.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2020National- Rank: #36- Number of babies: 7,159Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 245- Change since 2015: -23.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2005National- Rank: #26- Number of babies: 8,349Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 268- Change since 2015: -35.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2015National- Rank: #17- Number of babies: 9,051Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 272- Change since 2015: -46.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2015National- Rank: #33- Number of babies: 7,511Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 275- Change since 2015: +44.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2020National- Rank: #42- Number of babies: 6,807

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#20. Alexander

Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#19. Logan

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#18. Wyatt

Canva

#17. Michael

Canva

#16. Grayson

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 282- Change since 2015: -25.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008National- Rank: #10- Number of babies: 10,151Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 287- Change since 2015: -28.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2009National- Rank: #16- Number of babies: 9,086Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 292- Change since 2015: -10.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2017National- Rank: #29- Number of babies: 8,135Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 299- Change since 2015: -25.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2008National- Rank: #12- Number of babies: 9,717Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 300- Change since 2015: +21.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020National- Rank: #35- Number of babies: 7,424

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#15. Levi

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#14. Theodore

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Lincoln

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#12. Mason

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Lucas

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 309- Change since 2015: +12.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2020National- Rank: #18- Number of babies: 9,005Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 317- Change since 2015: +138.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020National- Rank: #23- Number of babies: 8,558Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 318- Change since 2015: +18.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2019National- Rank: #40- Number of babies: 6,998Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 321- Change since 2015: -35.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012National- Rank: #11- Number of babies: 10,029Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 324- Change since 2015: -30.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017National- Rank: #8- Number of babies: 11,281

Canva

#10. Jack

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#9. Owen

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#8. James

Falcona // Shutterstock

#7. William

Canva

#6. Benjamin

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 325- Change since 2015: +7.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019National- Rank: #21- Number of babies: 8,876Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 330- Change since 2015: -20.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2020National- Rank: #22- Number of babies: 8,623James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 338- Change since 2015: -12.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020National- Rank: #6- Number of babies: 12,250William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 353- Change since 2015: -9.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2018National- Rank: #5- Number of babies: 12,541Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 397- Change since 2015: -8.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2016National- Rank: #7- Number of babies: 12,136

Negative Space

#5. Elijah

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#4. Henry

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#3. Liam

Irisska // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#1. Oliver

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 398- Change since 2015: -3.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2019National- Rank: #4- Number of babies: 13,034Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 436- Change since 2015: +32.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2020National- Rank: #9- Number of babies: 10,705Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 468- Change since 2015: -10.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2017National- Rank: #1- Number of babies: 19,659Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 481- Change since 2015: -9.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".Michigan- Number of babies in 2020: 494- Change since 2015: +24.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020National- Rank: #3- Number of babies: 14,147

