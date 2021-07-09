Africa Studio // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

#50. Isaac

#49. Miles

#48. Elias

#47. Dylan

#46. Isaiah

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 223- Change since 2015: -47.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2015National- Rank: #39- Number of babies: 7,060Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 224- Change since 2015: +52.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2020National- Rank: #59- Number of babies: 5,249Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord is my God".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 225- Change since 2015: +48.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020National- Rank: #53- Number of babies: 5,924Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 225- Change since 2015: -44.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2004National- Rank: #43- Number of babies: 6,788Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 226- Change since 2015: -12.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #43 in 2006National- Rank: #51- Number of babies: 6,001

#45. Luke

#44. Santiago

#43. Grayson

#42. Josiah

#41. Leonardo

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 230- Change since 2015: -25.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2004National- Rank: #31- Number of babies: 7,734Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 232- Change since 2015: +71.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2020National- Rank: #71- Number of babies: 4,638Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 240- Change since 2015: -7.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #37 in 2019National- Rank: #35- Number of babies: 7,424Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 246- Change since 2015: +3.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #41 in 2020National- Rank: #50- Number of babies: 6,077Leonardo is a name of Italian origin meaning "lion brave".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 246- Change since 2015: 0.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2018National- Rank: #86- Number of babies: 4,077

#40. Thomas

#39. Wyatt

#38. Gabriel

#37. Nathan

#36. Samuel

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 251- Change since 2015: -16.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2000National- Rank: #45- Number of babies: 6,386Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 255- Change since 2015: -15.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2019National- Rank: #29- Number of babies: 8,135Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 255- Change since 2015: -32.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2011National- Rank: #38- Number of babies: 7,066Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 259- Change since 2015: -32.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2009National- Rank: #55- Number of babies: 5,653Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 261- Change since 2015: -32.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2004National- Rank: #25- Number of babies: 8,488

#35. Levi

#34. Matthew

#33. Carter

#32. Jayden

#31. Lincoln

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 262- Change since 2015: -3.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019National- Rank: #18- Number of babies: 9,005Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 262- Change since 2015: -42.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2002National- Rank: #30- Number of babies: 8,052Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 266- Change since 2015: -38.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2015National- Rank: #33- Number of babies: 7,511Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 266- Change since 2015: -44.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2013National- Rank: #37- Number of babies: 7,102Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 270- Change since 2015: +22.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020National- Rank: #40- Number of babies: 6,998

#30. Aiden

#29. David

#28. Charles

#27. Joseph

#26. Jackson

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 286- Change since 2015: -47.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2009National- Rank: #24- Number of babies: 8,534David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 291- Change since 2015: -28.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2008National- Rank: #28- Number of babies: 8,153Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 296- Change since 2015: -7.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2020National- Rank: #46- Number of babies: 6,186Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 299- Change since 2015: -30.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2003National- Rank: #26- Number of babies: 8,349Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 303- Change since 2015: -32.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2014National- Rank: #17- Number of babies: 9,051

#25. John

#24. Mason

#23. Jacob

#22. Anthony

#21. Sebastian

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 306- Change since 2015: -26.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2002National- Rank: #27- Number of babies: 8,180Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 312- Change since 2015: -47.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2012National- Rank: #11- Number of babies: 10,029Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 314- Change since 2015: -51.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012National- Rank: #15- Number of babies: 9,196Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 315- Change since 2015: -40.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2007National- Rank: #41- Number of babies: 6,966Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 324- Change since 2015: -25.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2019National- Rank: #19- Number of babies: 8,927

#20. Julian

#19. Ethan

#18. Leo

#17. Daniel

#16. Owen

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 325- Change since 2015: -18.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2019National- Rank: #34- Number of babies: 7,488Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 327- Change since 2015: -41.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2012National- Rank: #13- Number of babies: 9,464Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 340- Change since 2015: +38.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2020National- Rank: #36- Number of babies: 7,159Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 369- Change since 2015: -38.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2007National- Rank: #14- Number of babies: 9,419Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 377- Change since 2015: -15.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020National- Rank: #22- Number of babies: 8,623

#15. Logan

#14. Lucas

#13. Theodore

#12. Jack

#11. Elijah

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 384- Change since 2015: -32.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017National- Rank: #16- Number of babies: 9,086Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 400- Change since 2015: -15.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2018National- Rank: #8- Number of babies: 11,281Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 402- Change since 2015: +81.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020National- Rank: #23- Number of babies: 8,558Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 403- Change since 2015: +4.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2019National- Rank: #21- Number of babies: 8,876Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 414- Change since 2015: -0.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2020National- Rank: #4- Number of babies: 13,034

#10. Alexander

#9. Michael

#8. Mateo

#7. James

#6. William

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 433- Change since 2015: -38.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2011National- Rank: #10- Number of babies: 10,151Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 433- Change since 2015: -30.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2004National- Rank: #12- Number of babies: 9,717Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 436- Change since 2015: +66.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019National- Rank: #20- Number of babies: 8,900James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 447- Change since 2015: -22.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2017National- Rank: #6- Number of babies: 12,250William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 461- Change since 2015: -25.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2014National- Rank: #5- Number of babies: 12,541

#5. Henry

#4. Benjamin

#3. Oliver

#2. Liam

#1. Noah

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 474- Change since 2015: -8.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2020National- Rank: #9- Number of babies: 10,705Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 541- Change since 2015: -12.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019National- Rank: #7- Number of babies: 12,136Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 606- Change since 2015: +20.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018National- Rank: #3- Number of babies: 14,147Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 621- Change since 2015: -12.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019National- Rank: #1- Number of babies: 19,659Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".Illinois- Number of babies in 2020: 709- Change since 2015: -18.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252

