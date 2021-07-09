Cancel
Illinois State

Most popular baby names for boys in Illinois

By Stacker
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQJCI_0arx63ka00
Canva

#50. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".


Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 223
- Change since 2015: -47.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2015

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies: 7,060 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MT5nk_0arx63ka00
Peakpx

#49. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 224
- Change since 2015: +52.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2020

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies: 5,249 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3fXR_0arx63ka00
Canva

#48. Elias

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord is my God".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 225
- Change since 2015: +48.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies: 5,924 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aotBX_0arx63ka00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#47. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 225
- Change since 2015: -44.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2004

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies: 6,788 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AONXg_0arx63ka00
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#46. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 226
- Change since 2015: -12.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #43 in 2006

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies: 6,001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZjmW_0arx63ka00
Canva

#45. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 230
- Change since 2015: -25.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2004

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies: 7,734 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8IUK_0arx63ka00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#44. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 232
- Change since 2015: +71.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2020

National
- Rank: #71
- Number of babies: 4,638 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qy7Nf_0arx63ka00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#43. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 240
- Change since 2015: -7.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #37 in 2019

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies: 7,424 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knQss_0arx63ka00
Canva

#42. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 246
- Change since 2015: +3.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #41 in 2020

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies: 6,077 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSBpG_0arx63ka00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#41. Leonardo

Leonardo is a name of Italian origin meaning "lion brave".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 246
- Change since 2015: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2018

National
- Rank: #86
- Number of babies: 4,077

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJ4dQ_0arx63ka00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#40. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 251
- Change since 2015: -16.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2000

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies: 6,386 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhNt8_0arx63ka00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#39. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 255
- Change since 2015: -15.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2019

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies: 8,135 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kWKq_0arx63ka00
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#38. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 255
- Change since 2015: -32.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies: 7,066 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAuTT_0arx63ka00
Canva

#37. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 259
- Change since 2015: -32.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2009

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies: 5,653 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Asoj1_0arx63ka00
Canva

#36. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 261
- Change since 2015: -32.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2004

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies: 8,488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2DTq_0arx63ka00
Canva

#35. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 262
- Change since 2015: -3.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies: 9,005 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuRXn_0arx63ka00
Canva

#34. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 262
- Change since 2015: -42.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2002

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies: 8,052 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164YjS_0arx63ka00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#33. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 266
- Change since 2015: -38.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2015

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies: 7,511 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfvkN_0arx63ka00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#32. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 266
- Change since 2015: -44.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2013

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies: 7,102 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsssM_0arx63ka00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#31. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 270
- Change since 2015: +22.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies: 6,998

Canva

#30. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 286
- Change since 2015: -47.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2009

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies: 8,534 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stgMD_0arx63ka00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#29. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 291
- Change since 2015: -28.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2008

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies: 8,153 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEOgG_0arx63ka00
Mallmo // Shutterstock

#28. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 296
- Change since 2015: -7.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2020

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies: 6,186
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#27. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 299
- Change since 2015: -30.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2003

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies: 8,349 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hE7U_0arx63ka00
Canva

#26. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 303
- Change since 2015: -32.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2014

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies: 9,051

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUnBh_0arx63ka00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#25. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 306
- Change since 2015: -26.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2002

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies: 8,180 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEbOe_0arx63ka00
Canva

#24. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 312
- Change since 2015: -47.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2012

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies: 10,029 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRaC8_0arx63ka00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#23. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 314
- Change since 2015: -51.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies: 9,196 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSFvm_0arx63ka00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#22. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 315
- Change since 2015: -40.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2007

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies: 6,966 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFGAI_0arx63ka00
Canva

#21. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 324
- Change since 2015: -25.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies: 8,927

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMnsS_0arx63ka00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#20. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 325
- Change since 2015: -18.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies: 7,488 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veNpQ_0arx63ka00
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#19. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 327
- Change since 2015: -41.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2012

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies: 9,464 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhEmP_0arx63ka00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#18. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 340
- Change since 2015: +38.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2020

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies: 7,159 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHWNz_0arx63ka00
Canva

#17. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 369
- Change since 2015: -38.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2007

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies: 9,419 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trbH9_0arx63ka00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#16. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 377
- Change since 2015: -15.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies: 8,623

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fS8m2_0arx63ka00
Canva

#15. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 384
- Change since 2015: -32.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies: 9,086 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUBq1_0arx63ka00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#14. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 400
- Change since 2015: -15.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies: 11,281 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzPyS_0arx63ka00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#13. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 402
- Change since 2015: +81.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies: 8,558 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1mHE_0arx63ka00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#12. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 403
- Change since 2015: +4.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies: 8,876 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wxraq_0arx63ka00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#11. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 414
- Change since 2015: -0.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2020

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies: 13,034

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtqCA_0arx63ka00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#10. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 433
- Change since 2015: -38.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies: 10,151 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxuhl_0arx63ka00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#9. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 433
- Change since 2015: -30.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2004

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies: 9,717 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpb9V_0arx63ka00
Canva

#8. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 436
- Change since 2015: +66.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies: 8,900 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083u56_0arx63ka00
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#7. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 447
- Change since 2015: -22.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2017

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies: 12,250 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiZ2I_0arx63ka00
Canva

#6. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 461
- Change since 2015: -25.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies: 12,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xWTC_0arx63ka00
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#5. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 474
- Change since 2015: -8.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2020

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies: 10,705 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTM3g_0arx63ka00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#4. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 541
- Change since 2015: -12.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies: 12,136 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPbMK_0arx63ka00
Shutterstock

#3. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 606
- Change since 2015: +20.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies: 14,147 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXcV7_0arx63ka00
Canva

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 621
- Change since 2015: -12.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies: 19,659 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMd2W_0arx63ka00
Canva

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Illinois
- Number of babies in 2020: 709
- Change since 2015: -18.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies: 18,252

