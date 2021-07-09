Cancel
Theater & Dance

BTS doesn't need 'Permission to Dance' in new music video

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
BTS star in the new music video for "Permission to Dance." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS wants everyone to dance in their new music video for "Permission to Dance."

The group perform shighly choreographic dance moves inside a small southwestern town in the clip released Friday.

Everyday people, including an office worker, a teacher and janitor, kids on a playground, a waitress and more join in and start dancing.

"We don't need to worry/ 'Cause when we fall, we know how to land/ Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight/ 'Cause we don't need permission to dance," BTS sings on the English-language track.

"Permission to Dance" appears on BTS' CD single for "Butter."

The group will be returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and Wednesday, when they are expected to give their first TV performance of "Permission to Dance."

Meanwhile, Funko recently announced a new line of BTS Pop! figures inspired by the boy band's music video for "Dynamite."

