Vincennes Police Issue Warning About “Funny Money”

(Vincennes, IN) – Authorities in Vincennes are warning area residents about “funny money” reported at a pair of Vincennes businesses. According to the Vincennes Police Department, two counterfeit $100 bills were recovered yesterday and are still under investigation. Police say the bills look legit other than the word “COPY” on the back of the fake note, which has been marked out. If you believe you have come in contact with counterfeit money, contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630 or reach out to your local police department.