Kentucky State

Most popular baby names for boys in Kentucky

By Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

morrowlight // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Kentucky using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#50. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".


Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 87
- Change since 2015: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2013

National
- Rank: #142
- Number of babies: 2,555 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2QcX_0arx5utr00
Canva

#49. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 88
- Change since 2015: +39.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies: 6,745 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9oFE_0arx5utr00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#48. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 88
- Change since 2015: +1.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2019

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies: 8,876 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJA0I_0arx5utr00
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#47. Greyson

Greyson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the gray-haired man".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 89
- Change since 2015: +36.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #39 in 2019

National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies: 4,331 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdhFW_0arx5utr00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#46. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 89
- Change since 2015: -21.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2003

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies: 9,419

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzJg5_0arx5utr00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#45. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 89
- Change since 2015: -26.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2003

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies: 5,991 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NQ2G_0arx5utr00
Canva

#44. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 92
- Change since 2015: -48.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2009

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies: 9,196 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1idQ_0arx5utr00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#43. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 94
- Change since 2015: -21.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2000

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies: 8,153 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ym7DE_0arx5utr00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#42. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 94
- Change since 2015: -30.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2013

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies: 5,214 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0b2f_0arx5utr00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#41. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 95
- Change since 2015: -23.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2005

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies: 8,052

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Xmdp_0arx5utr00
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 96
- Change since 2015: -51.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2011

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies: 8,534 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MStl_0arx5utr00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 96
- Change since 2015: -55.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2014

National
- Rank: #69
- Number of babies: 4,743 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uos51_0arx5utr00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#38. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 97
- Change since 2015: -7.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies: 4,566
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#37. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 100
- Change since 2015: -39.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2013

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies: 7,066 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2OYf_0arx5utr00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#36. Braxton

Braxton is a name of English origin meaning "Brock's town".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 101
- Change since 2015: -12.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2017

National
- Rank: #132
- Number of babies: 2,747

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUCKA_0arx5utr00
Canva

#35. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 101
- Change since 2015: -40.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2004

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies: 8,349 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViAPl_0arx5utr00
Canva

#34. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 104
- Change since 2015: -36.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2000

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies: 9,717 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rShbY_0arx5utr00
Canva

#33. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 105
- Change since 2015: -39.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies: 7,734 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLYJE_0arx5utr00
Canva

#32. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 106
- Change since 2015: -25.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2009

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies: 6,186 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QY6TX_0arx5utr00
Canva

#31. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 106
- Change since 2015: -33.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2007

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies: 9,086

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRbJ1_0arx5utr00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#30. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 109
- Change since 2015: +194.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2020

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies: 8,558 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxUzF_0arx5utr00
Canva

#29. Silas

Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning "forest".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 110
- Change since 2015: +46.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020

National
- Rank: #100
- Number of babies: 3,599 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWPcI_0arx5utr00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#28. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 111
- Change since 2015: -20.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies: 10,151 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ips7I_0arx5utr00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#27. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 111
- Change since 2015: -9.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2018

National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies: 4,165 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcFpd_0arx5utr00
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#26. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 118
- Change since 2015: -37.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2014

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies: 4,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ksy6a_0arx5utr00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#25. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 128
- Change since 2015: -29.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2017

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies: 4,613 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCeRo_0arx5utr00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#24. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 128
- Change since 2015: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies: 6,107 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBJ8y_0arx5utr00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#23. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 133
- Change since 2015: -13.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies: 12,136 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQ96y_0arx5utr00
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#22. Waylon

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning "land by the road".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 143
- Change since 2015: +70.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #103
- Number of babies: 3,549 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXEgS_0arx5utr00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#21. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 143
- Change since 2015: -22.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies: 11,281

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLq5L_0arx5utr00
Canva

#20. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 144
- Change since 2015: -10.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2014

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies: 8,488 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3gIM_0arx5utr00
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#19. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 145
- Change since 2015: +353.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2020

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies: 6,088 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02m1Mt_0arx5utr00
Canva

#18. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 148
- Change since 2015: -22.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies: 8,180 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtI11_0arx5utr00
Canva

#17. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 149
- Change since 2015: +8.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2020

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies: 8,623 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AViug_0arx5utr00
Canva

#16. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 150
- Change since 2015: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2016

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies: 8,135

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166SMM_0arx5utr00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#15. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 153
- Change since 2015: -18.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies: 7,511 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdWg4_0arx5utr00
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#14. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 155
- Change since 2015: +55.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies: 7,606 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuuU3_0arx5utr00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#13. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 160
- Change since 2015: -43.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2015

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies: 10,029 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrhfY_0arx5utr00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#12. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 171
- Change since 2015: +13.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies: 10,705 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PtjP_0arx5utr00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#11. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 172
- Change since 2015: -10.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies: 7,424

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GwNz_0arx5utr00
Canva

#10. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 173
- Change since 2015: -27.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2015

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies: 9,051 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8C9T_0arx5utr00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#9. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 174
- Change since 2015: +77.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies: 6,807 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10topi_0arx5utr00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#8. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 174
- Change since 2015: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies: 9,005 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0iu3_0arx5utr00
Canva

#7. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 179
- Change since 2015: +28.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies: 6,998 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmCMg_0arx5utr00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 207
- Change since 2015: -21.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies: 18,252

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uext_0arx5utr00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 214
- Change since 2015: -22.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2003

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies: 12,250 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHnCT_0arx5utr00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#4. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 229
- Change since 2015: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2017

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies: 13,034
Canva

#3. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 234
- Change since 2015: +58.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2020

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies: 14,147 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CaQW_0arx5utr00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#2. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 244
- Change since 2015: -27.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies: 12,541 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyKWW_0arx5utr00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Kentucky
- Number of babies in 2020: 271
- Change since 2015: +13.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies: 19,659

