morrowlight // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Kentucky using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#50. Bentley

Canva

#49. Ezra

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#48. Jack

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#47. Greyson

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#46. Daniel

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 87- Change since 2015: -50.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2013National- Rank: #142- Number of babies: 2,555Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 88- Change since 2015: +39.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2020National- Rank: #44- Number of babies: 6,745Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 88- Change since 2015: +1.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2019National- Rank: #21- Number of babies: 8,876Greyson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the gray-haired man".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 89- Change since 2015: +36.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #39 in 2019National- Rank: #81- Number of babies: 4,331Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 89- Change since 2015: -21.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2003National- Rank: #14- Number of babies: 9,419

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Kentucky

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#45. Andrew

Canva

#44. Jacob

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#43. David

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#42. Eli

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#41. Matthew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 89- Change since 2015: -26.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2003National- Rank: #52- Number of babies: 5,991Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 92- Change since 2015: -48.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2009National- Rank: #15- Number of babies: 9,196David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 94- Change since 2015: -21.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2000National- Rank: #28- Number of babies: 8,153Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 94- Change since 2015: -30.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2013National- Rank: #60- Number of babies: 5,214Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 95- Change since 2015: -23.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2005National- Rank: #30- Number of babies: 8,052

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Kentucky, according to Tripadvisor

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Aiden

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Hunter

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#38. Cooper

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#37. Gabriel

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#36. Braxton

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 96- Change since 2015: -51.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2011National- Rank: #24- Number of babies: 8,534Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 96- Change since 2015: -55.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2014National- Rank: #69- Number of babies: 4,743Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 97- Change since 2015: -7.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020National- Rank: #74- Number of babies: 4,566Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 100- Change since 2015: -39.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2013National- Rank: #38- Number of babies: 7,066Braxton is a name of English origin meaning "Brock's town".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 101- Change since 2015: -12.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2017National- Rank: #132- Number of babies: 2,747

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Kentucky

Canva

#35. Joseph

Canva

#34. Michael

Canva

#33. Luke

Canva

#32. Charles

Canva

#31. Logan

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 101- Change since 2015: -40.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2004National- Rank: #26- Number of babies: 8,349Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 104- Change since 2015: -36.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2000National- Rank: #12- Number of babies: 9,717Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 105- Change since 2015: -39.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2015National- Rank: #31- Number of babies: 7,734Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 106- Change since 2015: -25.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2009National- Rank: #46- Number of babies: 6,186Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 106- Change since 2015: -33.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2007National- Rank: #16- Number of babies: 9,086

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Kentucky

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#30. Theodore

Canva

#29. Silas

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#28. Alexander

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#27. Carson

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#26. Colton

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 109- Change since 2015: +194.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2020National- Rank: #23- Number of babies: 8,558Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning "forest".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 110- Change since 2015: +46.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020National- Rank: #100- Number of babies: 3,599Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 111- Change since 2015: -20.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2010National- Rank: #10- Number of babies: 10,151Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 111- Change since 2015: -9.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2018National- Rank: #84- Number of babies: 4,165Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 118- Change since 2015: -37.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2014National- Rank: #66- Number of babies: 4,980

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Kentucky

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#25. Easton

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#24. Jaxon

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#23. Benjamin

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#22. Waylon

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#21. Lucas

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 128- Change since 2015: -29.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2017National- Rank: #73- Number of babies: 4,613Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 128- Change since 2015: -41.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2015National- Rank: #48- Number of babies: 6,107Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 133- Change since 2015: -13.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2019National- Rank: #7- Number of babies: 12,136Waylon is a name of English origin meaning "land by the road".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 143- Change since 2015: +70.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2019National- Rank: #103- Number of babies: 3,549Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 143- Change since 2015: -22.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2018National- Rank: #8- Number of babies: 11,281

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Kentucky

Canva

#20. Samuel

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#19. Maverick

Canva

#18. John

Canva

#17. Owen

Canva

#16. Wyatt

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 144- Change since 2015: -10.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2014National- Rank: #25- Number of babies: 8,488Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 145- Change since 2015: +353.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2020National- Rank: #49- Number of babies: 6,088John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 148- Change since 2015: -22.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2019National- Rank: #27- Number of babies: 8,180Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 149- Change since 2015: +8.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2020National- Rank: #22- Number of babies: 8,623Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 150- Change since 2015: -16.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2016National- Rank: #29- Number of babies: 8,135

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Kentucky

Irisska // Shutterstock

#15. Carter

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#14. Asher

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#13. Mason

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#12. Henry

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#11. Grayson

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 153- Change since 2015: -18.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2017National- Rank: #33- Number of babies: 7,511Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 155- Change since 2015: +55.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020National- Rank: #32- Number of babies: 7,606Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 160- Change since 2015: -43.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2015National- Rank: #11- Number of babies: 10,029Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 171- Change since 2015: +13.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020National- Rank: #9- Number of babies: 10,705Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 172- Change since 2015: -10.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2018National- Rank: #35- Number of babies: 7,424

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Kentucky

Canva

#10. Jackson

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#9. Hudson

2p2play // Shutterstock

#8. Levi

Canva

#7. Lincoln

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#6. Noah

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 173- Change since 2015: -27.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2015National- Rank: #17- Number of babies: 9,051Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 174- Change since 2015: +77.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020National- Rank: #42- Number of babies: 6,807Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 174- Change since 2015: -17.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020National- Rank: #18- Number of babies: 9,005Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 179- Change since 2015: +28.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019National- Rank: #40- Number of babies: 6,998Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 207- Change since 2015: -21.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Kentucky

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#5. James

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#4. Elijah

Canva

#3. Oliver

marina shin // Shutterstock

#2. William

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 214- Change since 2015: -22.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2003National- Rank: #6- Number of babies: 12,250Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 229- Change since 2015: -16.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2017National- Rank: #4- Number of babies: 13,034Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 234- Change since 2015: +58.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2020National- Rank: #3- Number of babies: 14,147William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 244- Change since 2015: -27.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018National- Rank: #5- Number of babies: 12,541Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".Kentucky- Number of babies in 2020: 271- Change since 2015: +13.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019National- Rank: #1- Number of babies: 19,659

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Kentucky