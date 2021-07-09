Rotational Grazing Benefits: South Dakota Producer Perceptions

Car insurance in North Dakota is not only legally required, it is also strongly recommended as a means of financial protection. In 2019 there were 14,221 crashes and 100 fatalities in North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. In addition, an estimated 13% of the state’s drivers are uninsured, which presents a huge financial risk if you are involved in a collision with an uninsured driver. Given the risks involved, it is important to understand what are the consequences of driving without insurance in North Dakota.