UFC 264 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

Dustin Poirier says everything about being a UFC superstar is superficial except for what happens in the Octagon. He also says the pinnacle of his career will come on Saturday, July 10 when he faces iconic former two-division champion Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight that will serve as the main event of UFC 264. The main UFC 264 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their rubber match is not for the title and yet is perhaps the most anticipated fight in the promotion's history.