Think about your favorite film and how the visuals match the soundtrack flawlessly, how the storytelling is so gripping that you can feel the emotion behind every line; think about how the actors are playing their roles so well, you can hardly believe that they are anything but their characters. A great movie can be attributed to everything from the score to the special effects, but true cinema success starts at an even earlier stage than production. Storyboarding templates, scriptwriting, casting, and creative planning is where the foundations of your favorite films are developed.