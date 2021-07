Don’t stop me if you’ve heard this one before — we know you’ve heard this one before. Nonetheless, here we go again: GamesBeat journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb claimed on his Giant Bomb show GrubbSnax (paywall) that a version of Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Switch “is done and Nintendo is holding it” (via VGC). This echoes what former Game Informer reporter Imran Kahn stated way back in January 2019 when he claimed that the game had been “long done.” Perhaps Metroid Prime Trilogy has been finished with development on Switch for quite some time.