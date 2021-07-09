Will CRISPR Stock Rebound After A 10% Fall In A Week?

Shares of Five9 Inc. surged 8.4% in premarket trading after the $14.7 billion all-stock buyout deal by Zoom Video Communications Inc. was announced over the weekend, but was trading below the implied price of the deal at Friday's closing prices, as Zoom's stock slumped. Zoom's stock fell 2.0% ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 Zoom shares of each Five9 share they own. Based on Friday's stock closing prices, of $361.97 for Zoom and $177.60 for Five9, the deal valued Five9 stock at $200.28 each, as 12.8% premium and above the March 1, 2021 record close of $197.79. But Five9 stock is currently trading about 3.9% below that $200.28 price. Year to date, Five9 stock has edged up 1.8% through Friday, while Zoom shares have gained 7.3% and the S&P 500 has rallied 15.2%.