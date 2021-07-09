Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Will CRISPR Stock Rebound After A 10% Fall In A Week?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a biotechnology gene editing company focused on developing gene-based medicines for human diseases, reached an all-time high of $210 in January of this year before a larger sell-off in the gene-editing companies drove the stock price down nearly 32% to its current level of around $142. CRSP stock has fallen 10% over the last five days. But will the company’s stock continue its downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a recovery in the stock imminent?

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Crispr#Economic Activities#Crispr Therapeutics#Crsp#Trefis#Crsipr#Ctx001#Vertex Pharmaceuticals#Tdt#Scd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Zomedica (ZOM) Stock Falls Below Support: Will It Rebound?

After Zomedica (ZOM) stock has dropped below its $0.70 support, many investors are wondering whether to buy the dip or sell. ZOM stock fell 0.18 percent on Jul. 16 to close at $0.61. Article continues below advertisement. Zomedica is an animal health company. It has developed a diagnostics platform called...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Five9 stock rallies, Zoom shares fall after $14.7 billion all-stock merger deal announced

Shares of Five9 Inc. surged 8.4% in premarket trading after the $14.7 billion all-stock buyout deal by Zoom Video Communications Inc. was announced over the weekend, but was trading below the implied price of the deal at Friday's closing prices, as Zoom's stock slumped. Zoom's stock fell 2.0% ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 Zoom shares of each Five9 share they own. Based on Friday's stock closing prices, of $361.97 for Zoom and $177.60 for Five9, the deal valued Five9 stock at $200.28 each, as 12.8% premium and above the March 1, 2021 record close of $197.79. But Five9 stock is currently trading about 3.9% below that $200.28 price. Year to date, Five9 stock has edged up 1.8% through Friday, while Zoom shares have gained 7.3% and the S&P 500 has rallied 15.2%.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rebound After the Dow Suffers Worst Day Since October

Stock futures climbed in overnight trading on Monday after concerns about the spread of Covid-19's delta variant sent investors dumping equities, especially those directly affected by pandemic restrictions. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 80 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.4% higher.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European shares inch higher as travel stocks rebound

By Sruthi Shankar (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Friday as travel stocks rebounded after posting sharp losses this week, while a batch of upbeat earnings reports overshadowed concerns about rising cases of Delta variant in the continent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%. Still, the index was on course end the week flat to slightly lower.
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks lower after starting week at record highs

Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Thursday, pulling back further from the record highs they reached at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after shedding an early gain. The benchmark index is now on pace for its first weekly loss in four weeks. Technology and...
StocksPosted by
AFP

US stocks mostly fall in profit taking after records

Wall Street stocks mostly fell Thursday despite strong corporate results, with analysts pointing to profit taking after major indices hit records in anticipation of earnings season. All three major indices had finished at records last Friday and again Monday just ahead of Tuesday's unofficial kickoff of earnings season. Wall Street has been bullish on the earnings in light of the strengthening US economy. "This could be a classic case of buy the rumor and sell the news," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "It's perfectly normal and healthy to see sellers show up after a big move up." The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to 34,987.02.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks rebound, yields fall as Fed's Powell soothes market

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Global stocks prices closed flat and bond yields edged lower on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soothed investor angst by saying a recent inflation spike will fade, helping lift the S&P 500 to a fresh intraday record. Powell said in congressional testimony that high...
StocksFortune

Crypto is falling, but stocks hit records ahead of a big earnings week

Happy Monday, Bull Sheeters. Finance reporter Anne Sraders here, filling in for Bernhard, who is taking a well-deserved vacation in dreary old Italy. (Speaking of, congrats to Italy on their Euro Cup victory on Sunday. Despite England's best efforts, it came Rome instead of home.) Markets started off the week...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply after June CPI data

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose solidly in June, as loosening COVID-19 restrictions allowed economic recovery to gather momentum. The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month after advancing 0.6% in May, the Labor Department said, while core...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why NIO Stock Rebounded Friday but Then Dropped

NIO's presentation gave investors some good news about battery swapping. But they are still concerned over Chinese regulators' crackdown. Shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) have been trending down in concert with other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks over the past several days. The stock rebounded early Friday after the company held its Power Day 2021 event, jumping more than 3%, but that bump didn't last, and shares were trading 1.2% below Thursday's close as of 11:15 a.m. EDT on Friday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Global stocks rebound even as UK GDP disappoints

The British pound was little changed on Friday after the relatively disappointing economic data from the UK. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the economy expanded by 0.8% in May, lower than the previous expansion of 2.0%. This decline is a sign that the economic growth started to weaken even as the economy continued to reopen. Further data showed that the UK industrial production rose by 0.8% while the manufacturing production fell by 0.1%. The two were below the median estimate of 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Additionally, the UK construction output declined by 0.8% after falling by 0.7% in the previous month.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to fall after weak Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Thursday following a weak session in Asia, as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The FTSE 100 was called to open 25 points lower at 7,126, with England's Euros victory overnight failing to provide a boost.
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks fall on growth and COVID concerns, Euro rallies, Oil rebounds post EIA report

The buy-the-dip strategy that has worked so well during the pandemic will soon be tested. Investors initially hit the sell button as growth forecasts for the remainder of the year got slashed as several parts of the world continues to struggle with the fight against COVID-19. A month ago, everyone was thinking the US economy could grow between 8-10%, now that has come down closer to 6%. Growth concerns were dragged down after both news that the Olympics in Tokyo will occur without fans and that the US isn’t any closer to lifting restrictions on international travel.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 7 (Reuters) - European stocks gained on Wednesday as economically sensitive sectors such as miners and automakers recovered from sharp falls in the previous session, triggered by falling bond yields.
Stockswcn247.com

Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on weaker US data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street fell on weaker U.S. services activity. London, Frankfurt and Shanghai advanced while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Wall Street futures were mixed after the benchmark S&P 500 index broke a seven-day series of gains and fell. That came after the Institute of Supply Management reported service industry activity grew in June at a slower rate than forecast. That showed the possible impact of coronavirus infections in other countries, but also might help to defuse investor fears inflation might increase. Oil prices rebounded, pushing benchmark U.S. crude up $1.07 per barrel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy