Will CRISPR Stock Rebound After A 10% Fall In A Week?
The stock price of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a biotechnology gene editing company focused on developing gene-based medicines for human diseases, reached an all-time high of $210 in January of this year before a larger sell-off in the gene-editing companies drove the stock price down nearly 32% to its current level of around $142. CRSP stock has fallen 10% over the last five days. But will the company’s stock continue its downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a recovery in the stock imminent?www.forbes.com
