‘Southgate’s team represents real England’: Three Lions unite country

Kyle Walker (left to right), Bukayo Saka and Jordan Pickford take a knee prior to the Euro 2020 match between England and Germany on 29 June. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty

The young people dressed in traditional robes huddle around the small screen at a Muslim boarding school in Blackburn. For a moment they gasp, before the room erupts into cheers as the England captain, Harry Kane, scores what proves to be the winning goal.

The video , which went viral after England’s Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark, is one of many clips and photos of people from minority backgrounds celebrating the team’s success – a symbol of the strides that have been made in making English football more inclusive.

Hasan Patel, from Birmingham, who shared the boarding school clip, said it showed that football had once again brought the nation together.

“I received it via WhatsApp and shared it on Twitter mainly to show people that this is what supporting the national team does to a nation,” he said. “Gareth Southgate’s England represents the real England and these lads for me showed it. With all the attacks on Black Lives Matter, taking the knee, and the attacks on [Raheem] Sterling, [Marcus] Rashford and even Southgate, football has united the nation.”

Before the tournament Southgate, the England manager, urged people to speak out against white privilege. “Our players are role models,” he wrote . “It’s their duty to continue to interact with the public on matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice, while using the power of their voices to help put debates on the table, raise awareness and educate. It’s clear to me we are heading for a much more tolerant and understanding society, and I know our lads will be a big part of that.”

This week the thinktank British Future launched an #EnglandTogether campaign, supported by individuals and organisations from all faiths including the Muslim Council of Britain, City Sikhs and the English Labour Network, calling on fans to show their support for the team and for an “inclusive England”.

“Whether you’re wearing a turban, a kippa, a hijab or a baseball cap, it’s time for us to come together as one nation united by the Three Lions,” it said.

The Empireland author, Sathnam Sanghera , said much of the racist abuse he had received in his lifetime had come while watching England play, and agreed with Patel that the team’s stand against racism would having a lasting impact on future generations.

“What Gareth Southgate has done with this team, backing their efforts to combat racist abuse, backing the taking of the knee, is profound for a generation of children of immigrants,” he said. “To have the team itself take this on is powerful. And to have them take it on when our government is just interested in culture wars and fuelling division is even more meaningful.

“It goes to show that whatever happens in politics, what happens in society is separate. Whatever politicians say, we are becoming more progressive and tolerant as a nation, and it’s fantastic.”

A report by British Future, “ Beyond a 90-minute nation ”, said two-thirds of white and ethnic minority citizens agreed that the England football team is a symbol of England that “belongs to people of every race and ethnic background”. Just one in 13 people disagreed.

Three-quarters (77%) of white people in England agreed that “being English is open to people of different ethnic backgrounds who identify as English”, while 14% felt that “only people who are white count as truly English”. Among minority ethnic citizens those figures were 68% and 19%.

Racism has not gone away – far from it. A recent Guardian investigation found England’s footballers had been subjected to sustained racist abuse online during their matches at Euro 2020 . It identified 2,114 abusive tweets directed towards or naming players or Southgate. These included 44 explicitly racist tweets, with messages using the N-word and monkey emojis directed at black players, and 58 that attacked players for their anti-racist actions, including taking the knee .

Sunder Katwala, who runs British Future, agreed that racism had not disappeared from football and society in general, pinpointing social media as a particularly egregious platform. But Katwala, an avid Everton supporter, maintained that many people of colour would feel “invited” to Sunday’s match owing to the team’s progressive attitudes in tackling racism.

“In football matches in the mid-1980s and early 1990s there was a level of overt racism in and around stadiums that I know my children will never experience,” he said. He recalled Liverpool signing John Barnes, when his fellow Everton fans sang “Everton are white”, and teams such as Arsenal and Aston Villa who had many black players facing racist abuse throughout their games.

Katwala said the national team’s supporters’ reputation had been far worse than that of clubs’. “I would not have felt safe travelling to watch England, especially in an away game in the 1980s era. I would worry about standing out as one of very few black or Asian fans, or being asked what England had got to do with you,” he said.

However, the summer of Euro 1996 saw a culture shift, giving rise to an inclusive version of national pride. “The fan culture was so different – hosting the tournament in a positive spirit of welcome. That felt very different – to ethnic minority supporters, to people attending games with their children,” Katwala said.

He added: “The 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 have continued to reinforce that ethnic minority support for England is no longer something eye-catching. It is simply a normal reflection of who we are in England today, so being part of these occasions that bring us together and sharing the hope that football is coming home is something we can be part of on equal terms.”