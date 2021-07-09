Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

‘Southgate’s team represents real England’: Three Lions unite country

By Nazia Parveen Community affairs correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14o8Jw_0arx4RX700
Kyle Walker (left to right), Bukayo Saka and Jordan Pickford take a knee prior to the Euro 2020 match between England and Germany on 29 June. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty

The young people dressed in traditional robes huddle around the small screen at a Muslim boarding school in Blackburn. For a moment they gasp, before the room erupts into cheers as the England captain, Harry Kane, scores what proves to be the winning goal.

The video , which went viral after England’s Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark, is one of many clips and photos of people from minority backgrounds celebrating the team’s success – a symbol of the strides that have been made in making English football more inclusive.

Hasan Patel, from Birmingham, who shared the boarding school clip, said it showed that football had once again brought the nation together.

“I received it via WhatsApp and shared it on Twitter mainly to show people that this is what supporting the national team does to a nation,” he said. “Gareth Southgate’s England represents the real England and these lads for me showed it. With all the attacks on Black Lives Matter, taking the knee, and the attacks on [Raheem] Sterling, [Marcus] Rashford and even Southgate, football has united the nation.”

Before the tournament Southgate, the England manager, urged people to speak out against white privilege. “Our players are role models,” he wrote . “It’s their duty to continue to interact with the public on matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice, while using the power of their voices to help put debates on the table, raise awareness and educate. It’s clear to me we are heading for a much more tolerant and understanding society, and I know our lads will be a big part of that.”

This week the thinktank British Future launched an #EnglandTogether campaign, supported by individuals and organisations from all faiths including the Muslim Council of Britain, City Sikhs and the English Labour Network, calling on fans to show their support for the team and for an “inclusive England”.

“Whether you’re wearing a turban, a kippa, a hijab or a baseball cap, it’s time for us to come together as one nation united by the Three Lions,” it said.

The Empireland author, Sathnam Sanghera , said much of the racist abuse he had received in his lifetime had come while watching England play, and agreed with Patel that the team’s stand against racism would having a lasting impact on future generations.

“What Gareth Southgate has done with this team, backing their efforts to combat racist abuse, backing the taking of the knee, is profound for a generation of children of immigrants,” he said. “To have the team itself take this on is powerful. And to have them take it on when our government is just interested in culture wars and fuelling division is even more meaningful.

“It goes to show that whatever happens in politics, what happens in society is separate. Whatever politicians say, we are becoming more progressive and tolerant as a nation, and it’s fantastic.”

Related: Will Euro 2020 change England for ever? I’ve heard it all before | Joseph Harker

A report by British Future, “ Beyond a 90-minute nation ”, said two-thirds of white and ethnic minority citizens agreed that the England football team is a symbol of England that “belongs to people of every race and ethnic background”. Just one in 13 people disagreed.

Three-quarters (77%) of white people in England agreed that “being English is open to people of different ethnic backgrounds who identify as English”, while 14% felt that “only people who are white count as truly English”. Among minority ethnic citizens those figures were 68% and 19%.

Racism has not gone away – far from it. A recent Guardian investigation found England’s footballers had been subjected to sustained racist abuse online during their matches at Euro 2020 . It identified 2,114 abusive tweets directed towards or naming players or Southgate. These included 44 explicitly racist tweets, with messages using the N-word and monkey emojis directed at black players, and 58 that attacked players for their anti-racist actions, including taking the knee .

Sunder Katwala, who runs British Future, agreed that racism had not disappeared from football and society in general, pinpointing social media as a particularly egregious platform. But Katwala, an avid Everton supporter, maintained that many people of colour would feel “invited” to Sunday’s match owing to the team’s progressive attitudes in tackling racism.

“In football matches in the mid-1980s and early 1990s there was a level of overt racism in and around stadiums that I know my children will never experience,” he said. He recalled Liverpool signing John Barnes, when his fellow Everton fans sang “Everton are white”, and teams such as Arsenal and Aston Villa who had many black players facing racist abuse throughout their games.

Katwala said the national team’s supporters’ reputation had been far worse than that of clubs’. “I would not have felt safe travelling to watch England, especially in an away game in the 1980s era. I would worry about standing out as one of very few black or Asian fans, or being asked what England had got to do with you,” he said.

However, the summer of Euro 1996 saw a culture shift, giving rise to an inclusive version of national pride. “The fan culture was so different – hosting the tournament in a positive spirit of welcome. That felt very different – to ethnic minority supporters, to people attending games with their children,” Katwala said.

He added: “The 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 have continued to reinforce that ethnic minority support for England is no longer something eye-catching. It is simply a normal reflection of who we are in England today, so being part of these occasions that bring us together and sharing the hope that football is coming home is something we can be part of on equal terms.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Lions#English Football#Football Clubs#Uk#Muslim#Whatsapp#British Future#Englandtogether#City Sikhs#Inclusive England#Hijab#Empireland#Liverpool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
RugbyThe Guardian

England’s Lewis Ludlow handed four-game ban for knee strike in Canada win

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada. Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham. The 26-year-old...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

How Southgate’s courage and communication transformed England

London (AFP) – Five years after Gareth Southgate was thrown into the role of England manager after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign ended in disgrace, the Three Lions have reached their first major tournament final for 55 years. Southgate, initially appointed on an interim basis, was seen as the squeaky clean...
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

Eddie Jones praises 'humble' Gareth Southgate for leading England to Euro 2020 final and says fans are right to 'go nuts' as Australian urges Three Lions to go one better than his 2019 Rugby World Cup squad

England rugby coach Eddie Jones knows the agonies and ecstasies of winning and losing major finals more than most in his sport. And now like the rest of the country he is hooked on Gareth Southgate's success as the national football manager, one step from Euros glory on Sunday. While...
SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Decisive Drama Tilts England's Way, With Three Lions a Step Away From 'Home'

LONDON — Major semifinals are usually not lacking for subplots, and this one was no different. In the end, Denmark's fairytale fell short of a final chapter. The wave of emotion it has ridden since Christian Eriksen suffered his cardiac arrest in its opening game at Euro 2020 wound up being no match for the redemption narrative of Gareth Southgate. Some 25 years ago, at Wembley Stadium, Southgate missed the vital penalty in the shootout of the Euro 96 semifinal against Germany. Wednesday, he managed his nation into its first major final since the 1966 World Cup thanks to a 104th-minute winner scored by Harry Kane from a rebound off his missed penalty.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate insists semi-final finishes are NO longer good enough for his ambitious England heroes... with Three Lions boss admitting a Euros knockout against Denmark 'won't be enough to fulfil' his players

Gareth Southgate insisted semi-finals are no longer good enough for his England heroes as he tipped them to take the final steps towards greatness this week. The 4-0 demolition of Ukraine here in Rome on Saturday ensured England's place in the last four of successive tournaments. But Southgate vowed his...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate admits England having 24 hours less recovery time than Italy is a 'disadvantage' and may affect his team's tilt at glory ahead of Euro 2020 final - but Three Lions boss also insists 'we have to find the best way of dealing with that'

Gareth Southgate fears having 24 hours less recovery time than Italy ahead of Sunday’s European Championship final could leave his team at a disadvantage in their tilt at glory. The two nations will clash at Wembley on Sunday night at 8pm in England’s first major tournament final for 55 years.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Trainer Amy Murphy reserves the name 'Southgate' following England's success at Euro 2020 under boss Gareth... with racecards at Bath and Kempton brought forward to AVOID clash with Three Lions' semi-final against Denmark at Wembley

Trainer Amy Murphy has reserved the name Southgate with the British Horseracing Authority following England's success at Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has led the team to the semi-finals of the tournament and Murphy has been quick to seize an opportunity. 'We're always trying to be inventive and think of...
Soccerwsau.com

Soccer-England’s Foden a doubt for final – Southgate

(Reuters) -England midfielder Phil Foden is an injury doubt ahead of Sunday’s European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate told a news conference. Foden sat out England’s final training session ahead of the clash as a precaution due to a foot injury. “We’ve been on the bus...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Southgate’s team made me proud to wave the England flag for the first time

The easiest thing to do is feel down about the state of our nation and our football team today. On the pitch, we had glory cruelly snatched from our grasp through the agony of a penalty shootout.Off the pitch, the scenes of disorder at Wembley stadium as ticketless yobs forced their way into the stands followed by the appalling racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka are painful reminders of the ugly side of our game.For those of us with a distaste for hypocrisy seeing social media posts from senior government officials such as the home...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Sam Allardyce credits postponement of Euro 2020 for England having 'the STRONGEST squad' this summer... as ex-Three Lions boss backs Gareth Southgate to keep getting big calls right in semi-final

Sam Allardyce believes the coronavirus pandemic has helped ensure England have the strongest squad at Euro 2020 and has backed Gareth Southgate to keep getting his choices right ahead of Wednesday's semi-final with Denmark. A 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday following a Harry Kane brace and goals from Harry...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate to receive a knighthood if he guides England to glory at Euro 2020 while Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling 'could have their MBEs upgraded' after their starring roles in the Three Lions' run to the final

Gareth Southgate is reportedly in line to receive a knighthood if England go on to win Euro 2020, while Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling could have their MBEs upgraded with victory on Sunday. Southgate has guided the Three Lions to the first major tournament final since 1966 and their first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy