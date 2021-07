Anyone who’s followed international soccer in the last few decades has heard of the “It’s coming home” discussion around the English national team. That discussion particularly took off following the “Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)” song from comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and Liverpool-based indie band the Lightning Seeds, which was released ahead of Euro 1996 (hosted in England). And it’s continued with countless references to various international titles “coming home” since then. But, ahead of the England-Denmark Euro 2020 semifinal Wednesday, Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel had quite the response Tuesday to a question that ended with “Particularly the phrase ‘It’s coming home,’ what would it mean to you guys to stop it from coming home tomorrow night?”