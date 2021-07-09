UPDATE: Two People Dead Following Wednesday Night Crash on I-80 in Adair County
Two people have died from Wednesday night’s two vehicle crash in Adair County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 7:52pm, 68-year-old Pamela Willey of Rock Springs, Wyoming was traveling east on Interstate-80 in a 2013 Toyota Camry when she rear-ended a 1999 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer that was driven by 64-year-old Robert Johnson of Crescent, Iowa. The Camry came to a rest partially under the trailer.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
