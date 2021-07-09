Cancel
UK upgrades Type 45 air-defence capabilities

Janes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK's Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) organisation has announced the award of two contracts for the GBP500 million (USD690 million) upgrade of the air-defence capabilities of the Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyers. An 11-year contract was awarded to integrate the Common Anti Air Modular Missile (CAMM) into the Type...

www.janes.com

Politicswincountry.com

Lost British defence dossier was not espionage: UK Defence Minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said it had found no evidence of espionage connected to the discovery last month of a wad of secret papers at a bus stop which contained details about a British warship and Russia’s potential reaction to its passage through the Black Sea. The classified documents were...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Light Weapons Market Worth Observing Growth | Rheinmetall, Thales, Orbital ATK

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Light Weapons Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Light Weapons growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including General Dynamics, Rheinmetall, Thales, Orbital ATK Inc, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Lockheed Martin, Alliant Techsystems Inc., Heckler & Koch Defense, Inc, Raytheon Company, Fn Herstal S.A., SAAB, Cockerill Maintenance & Ingenierie & BAE Systems.
Economyroboticstomorrow.com

The Executive Group Director of Engineering & Managing Director at MBDA UK Announced to Speak at Defence Safety 2021 Conference

SMi Group reports: MBDA has been announced to sponsor, speak and exhibit at the Defence Safety 2021 conference in London this October. SMi Group is pleased to announce the participation of Chris Allam, Executive Group Director of Engineering & Managing Director at MBDA UK, for the Defence Safety Conference on 4th and 5th October 2021 in London, UK.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

UK’s FCA To Bolster Data, Tech Capabilities With $166M Investment

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority aims to invest 120 million pounds (approximately $166 million) toward “data and technological capabilities” during the three years to come, according to a draft of a speech that Nikhil Rathi, the regulator’s CEO, gave during a digital webinar. “Better capacity and tools to collect, triage...
MilitaryJanes

Portuguese Army seeks to modernise ground-based air defences

The Portuguese Army expects to receive its first platoon of four vehicle-mounted Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) systems between 2024 and 2025, Major Ricardo Jorge Parcelas Araújo e Silva, area co-ordinator at the army's Forces Planning Division, told Janes . A second platoon of four VSHORAD systems is scheduled...
TechnologyJanes

Thales, Operational Solutions team up on new counter-UAS technologies

Thales has linked up with UK-based defence firm Operational Solutions Limited (OSL) to develop counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) platforms and programmes for civilian aviation facilities. The C-UAS development partnership will integrate OSL's FACETM command-and-control (C2) software into Thales' Eagleshield IDtect as well as the company's other C-UAS hardware platforms currently...
WorldJanes

BAE Systems readies extended range 155 mm ammo for UK

BAE Systems has revealed to Janes that it conducted its first demonstration of its new 155 mm extended range (ER) high-explosive (HE) artillery projectile, which was developed using some UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) funding and some internal funding. The demonstrations occurred in late 2020 but were not revealed until...
Militaryrand.org

Understanding the contribution of defence to UK prosperity

To help the UK Ministry of Defence in establishing a quantifiable measure of defence contribution to UK prosperity, researchers examined five methodologies, delivered pilot studies to assess them, and recommended how they could be developed further. What is the issue?. In recent years UK Defence has put prosperity at the...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

RAF to expand swarming drone capabilities

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) is to expand its plans to field ‘swarming drones', with the service chief saying on 14 July that he has a “futuristic and ambitious” vision for the capability. Speaking at the Air and Space Power Association's Global Air Chiefs conference in London, Air Chief...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

BAE Systems awarded Qatari training support contract

The United Kingdom's BAE Systems has been awarded a six-year contract to support the training operations of the joint UK-Qatar Hawk squadron. Under the contract BAE Systems will deliver live and synthetic training to Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) and UK Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots. BAE Systems' Noel Henderson,...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

UK's Nexus combat cloud ready for operational use

The combat cloud developed by the United Kingdom to network all of its future aircraft and other platforms is now ready to be used operationally, the chief of the Royal Air Force (RAF) announced on 14 July. Speaking at the Air and Space Power Association's Global Air Chiefs conference in...
Militaryrand.org

Understanding the value of defence

Defence delivers value to UK society in a variety of direct and indirect forms, beyond the immediate benefits of protection against security threats. Because various factors affect how different groups view the value of defence, researchers recommend six actions to help the UK defence establishment articulate a more compelling value proposition to multiple audiences.
EconomyJanes

OCCAR contracts Eurosam to refurbish UK and Italian Aster missiles

The Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) signed a contract on 9 June with the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium co-owned by MBDA and Thales for the mid-life refresh (MLR) of UK Royal Navy and Italian Army and Navy Aster missiles. OCCAR signed the contract with Eurosam for the MLR of French Navy and Air and Space Force Asters in January 2020.
Militaryamericanpeoplenews.com

China Upgrading Fifth-Gen Fighter Capabilities

Chengdu J-20 Experts say U.S. fifth-generation fighter aircraft — the stealthy F-22 and F-35 — remain the best in the world. However, China is upgrading its J-20 “Mighty Dragon” to try to close the gap. The J-20A, developed by Chengdu Aerospace Corp., is the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s heavy...
Technologynaval-technology.com

MSI-Defence Systems

MSI-Defence Systems (MSI-DS) consults, designs, manufactures, delivers and supports innovative defence solutions to protect key assets from contemporary and evolving threats. MSI-Defence Systems (MSI-DS) consults, designs, manufactures, delivers and supports innovative defence solutions to protect key assets from contemporary and evolving threats. Specialising in precision engagement and weapons direction, MSI-DS...
Technologymetroatlantaceo.com

Suwanee-based InVeris Training Solutions Delivers Advanced Mobile Training Capability to Australian Defence Force

InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems and services for domestic and international military and law enforcement, has successfully passed on-site acceptance testing for 14 Mobile Weapon Training Simulation Systems (MWTSS) and an additional 73 EF88 weapon simulators for the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The MWTSS has the same capability as the fixed WTSS, but in a single (4.2m x 2.4m) screen mobile configuration that will be deployed to remote locations around Australia, overseas and on Royal Australian Navy (RAN) fleet units. An additional four MWTSS have been ordered and the currently fielded trial system will be refurbished to the current build standard then returned for use, providing an initial tranche of 19 systems.
Economyrand.org

Productivity challenges and UK defence supply chains

Researchers identified six cross-cutting challenges and barriers faced by small and medium-sized companies attempting to enter and operate in the UK’s defence market. The productivity of the UK economy has been lagging behind many other G7 and OECD member states since at least the 1990s. Like companies in other sectors, some parts of UK defence supply chains suffer from productivity shortfalls that may constrain their performance and price competitiveness. This is an issue of widespread concern throughout the defence industry.
Militaryraleighnews.net

U.S. demonstrates capabilities to China with large F-22 exercise

WASHINGTON D.C.: Squadrons of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter planes have been deployed for exercises in the Pacific, which analysts says is meant to convey a strong message to China. Some 25 F-22s have landed at three air bases on Guam and one in the Northern Mariana Islands....
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Armored Vehicles Upgrade And Retrofit Industry To 2026 - Featuring AM General, Sabiex International And Diehl Defence Among Others

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020. Armored vehicles refer...
Colorado Springs, COcsmng.com

UK team gives back to local community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Volunteer work is not uncommon in the U.S. military. Volunteering can help better you, those that come in contact with you and the environment as a whole. The 23-person team from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Space Command is on temporary duty at Peterson Air...

