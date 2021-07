News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to venetoclax (VENCLEXTA®) in combination with azacitidine for the potential treatment of adult patients with previously untreated intermediate-, high- and very high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) based on revised International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS-R). A BTD is intended to expedite the development and review of medications to treat a serious medical condition and is granted when preliminary clinical evidence indicates the investigational therapy may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies.1 This marks the sixth BTD granted to venetoclax.