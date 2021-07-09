Levi Strauss Shares Gain In Premarket After Solid Q2 Results, Positive Outlook

On Monday, shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury (NYSE:TBT) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $16.95. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.