Levi Strauss Shares Gain In Premarket After Solid Q2 Results, Positive Outlook

By Shivani Kumaresan
 10 days ago
  • Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) reported second-quarter FY21 sales of $1.28 billion, a 156.4% growth year-on-year, beating the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
  • Revenue from the Americas increases 3%, compared to the pre-pandemic levels, driven by growth in the U.S. market.
  • Sales through all digital channels grew 75% Y/Y, led by solid performance across all regions.
  • Gross profit of $750 million amounted to an adjusted gross margin of 58.2%, an increase of 670 basis points Y/Y.
  • Adjusted selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 35.9% to $628 million.
  • Restructuring charges of $16 million were recorded in the quarter, primarily related to employee-related severance benefits.
  • Levi posted an 8.3% operating margin with a $107 million operating income.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat the consensus of $0.09.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $1.2 billion as of May 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Levi expects a 28% to 29% Y/Y revenue growth in H2 FY21, with adjusted EPS at $0.72-$0.76.
  • The company now sees adjusted EPS for FY21 at $1.29-$1.33, with the consensus at $1.15.
  • Third quarter net revenues are now expected above fiscal 2019 levels.
  • "Revenues in most markets are recovering faster than anticipated, and we are emerging from the pandemic with sustainable and improved structural economics," said CFO Harmit Singh.
  • Price action: LEVI shares are trading higher by 2.86% at $28.80 in premarket on the last check Friday.

