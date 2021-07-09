How Companies’ ‘Virtual Footprints' Can Help Reduce Their Carbon Ones

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Brazen, a high-growth tech company in the cloud-based, HR software space. The Biden administration’s emphasis on clean energy and environmental justice is putting renewed responsibility on companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. In 2019, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transportation alone accounted for about 29% of total U.S. GHG emissions, making it the largest contributor of U.S. GHG emissions. In terms of the overall trend, from 1990 to 2018, total transportation emissions have increased due, in large part, to increased demand for travel. In 2020, this trend dipped, as more and more people engaged for work and pleasure via virtual solutions.