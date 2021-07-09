Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How Companies’ ‘Virtual Footprints' Can Help Reduce Their Carbon Ones

By Ed Barrientos
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Brazen, a high-growth tech company in the cloud-based, HR software space. The Biden administration’s emphasis on clean energy and environmental justice is putting renewed responsibility on companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. In 2019, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transportation alone accounted for about 29% of total U.S. GHG emissions, making it the largest contributor of U.S. GHG emissions. In terms of the overall trend, from 1990 to 2018, total transportation emissions have increased due, in large part, to increased demand for travel. In 2020, this trend dipped, as more and more people engaged for work and pleasure via virtual solutions.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

248K+
Followers
59K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Tech Company#Ghg Emissions#Footprints#The Board Of Brazen#Mwc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
CES
News Break
Society
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Trapping more carbon from plant residue would reduce ag's carbon footprint

While the collapse of Champaign Towers South and the ensuing rescue-victim recovery effort headlined most of the news this past week, three other stories caught our attention. In a New York Times article, “It’s Some of America’s Richest Farmland. But What Is It Without Water?” we read about the challenges farmers in California’s Central Valley are facing.
EnvironmentThe Sanford Herald

LETTER: Carbon pricing can help reduce greenhouse gasses

Climate change is a burning issue out West as we face greater flooding Atlantic storms arising earlier. Yale's 2020 climate opinion map shows 72% of Americans believe in global warming, 71% of North Carolinians, and you can check your county here. (https://climatecommunication.yale.edu/visualizations-data/ycom-us/) The majority of us know that climate change...
Rochester, NYrochesterfirst.com

How Rochester will help reduce carbon emissions 85% by 2050

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York State will invest $12.5 million dollars into renewable energy projects, including research into Green Hydrogen. Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power is set to open a Hydrogen Gigafactory in Rochester. This is one of the forms of energy that will be used to reduce carbon emissions in New York State. Gov. Cuomo has set a goal of reducing NYS carbon emissions 85% by 2050.
Labor Issuesconstructforstl.org

New Research Shows That Labor Unions Can Help Reduce Risk of Poverty

From Business Insider: Belonging to a union or living in a US state where organized labor is relatively strong helps lower the likelihood that you’ll fall into poverty, according to our new research. In a peer-reviewed study, we examined how unionization is correlated with poverty. We analyzed data on poverty...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Bamboo Systems Models How to Reduce Data Center Carbon Footprint with Arm Servers

Bamboo’s new whitepaper crunches the numbers on x86 powered data centers vs those utilizing Arm servers. Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-classed servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today released a whitepaper “Reducing Your Data Center Carbon Footprint with Bamboo Arm Servers” which analyzes the energy used by different types of data centers. Bamboo found that an Arm server-powered data center reduces CO2 production by 74 percent, equivalent to almost half a million barrels of oil.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Clothing companies must find ways to reduce their carbon use

Many of us are beginning to assess what we learned during the pandemic. One realization for me is how few clothes I need and how many I have. During the pandemic, my shopping was definitely curtailed. I didn’t get the same satisfaction in shopping for clothes online; texture, color and workmanship can’t be examined. So my assumption was that shopping slowed down, causing the clothing industry to suffer during the days of prolonged store closures.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence Has an Enormous Carbon Footprint

AI’s energy usage is a hot topic, but it is more complex than a simple comparison suggests. “Training artificial intelligence is an energy-intensive process. New estimates suggest that the carbon footprint of training a single AI is as much as 284 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent — five times the lifetime emissions of an average car. Language-processing AIs underpin the algorithms that power Google Translate as well as OpenAI’s GPT-2 text generator, which can convincingly pen fake news articles when given a few lines of text [1].”
Environmentfreightwaves.com

Careful carrier selection provides pathway for shippers to reduce carbon footprint

The conversation surrounding climate change has intensified in recent years, and everyone from corporations to consumers has taken notice. Once considered something of a niche interest, sustainability has gone mainstream. This is great news for the health of the planet, but it does mean shippers and carriers alike will need to be more cognizant of their carbon footprints and take actions to reduce them.
BusinessPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How companies can cope with price inflation | Column

When driving these days, do you look at the prices every time you pass a gas station? Do you notice yourself paying more attention to the cost of everything you buy? You are not alone. Consumers everywhere are more price aware. People who’ve been indifferent to price increases for years are suddenly amazed at what things now cost. How can marketers cope not just with inflation but with consumer sticker shock?
Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mining and metals companies accelerate focus on sustainability

Jul. 17—DUBAI — Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform combined with Aveva's digital transformation solutions proven to drive industrial sustainability initiatives. Digital integrated operations can address key areas of the industry wide sustainability agenda by combining power and process intelligence and controls. Mining, minerals, and metals companies are on the road to delivering impactful outcomes outside traditional power purchase agreements (PPAs) — but have a long way to go.
Energy Industrychainstoreage.com

IoT powers up retail energy savings and cost reductions

A few years ago, a national retailer discovered they could save more than $2.5 million annually by making some simple operational changes. Well-meaning staff had been keeping outside doors open almost all the time, causing the heating and cooling (HVAC) systems to work much harder than they should have. Staff members also appeared to not be adhering to lighting on/off schedules. Through better monitoring and controls, including remote control of HVAC schedules, the retailer dramatically reduced in-store costs.
Collegesevanstonnow.com

NU partnership to reduce carbon footprint, create internships

Northwestern University’s color may be purple, but a new partnership will add a bit of green to the mix. The university has announced a five-year partnership with an international clean energy expert firm called Ameresco, to help pay for much-needed campus improvements in things such as lighting, heating and smart building technology.
ScienceDaily Northwestern

NU partners with leading clean technology integrator to reduce its carbon footprint, create fellowship program

Northwestern announced a five-year partnership with leading electric energy corporation Ameresco, Inc., intended to reduce the school’s carbon footprint and provide students with experiential learning opportunities, according to a Tuesday news release. Through the partnership, NU plans to implement a variety of projects, including lighting upgrades, heating and cooling system...
TechnologyInformationWeek

How Cloud Can Drive Sustainable, Data-Driven Success

Chief information officers have been charged with driving financial, security, and agility benefits through cloud, but sustainability is quickly becoming another imperative for technology leaders. As technology increasingly takes the driver’s seat in delivering value for enterprises across industries, technology leaders themselves are increasingly being held accountable for areas previously...
EconomyValueWalk

How Entrepreneurs Can Reduce Or Eliminate Debt

When you build a business from scratch, one thing you might do in the process of that is build up debt. Many entrepreneurs pile on massive amounts of debt to get the company off the ground and continue research and development efforts. All that debt can result in intense stress...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Melbourne Labour Hire Company Explains How Labour Agencies Can Help Businesses Find Good Staff

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hiring and recruitment process represents a significant expense for most businesses, while reliable staff are one of a company's greatest assets. These competing factors can place additional strain on industries that might need staff for short-term contracts or project-based work. When they need reliable labour hire , Melbourne businesses can turn to a labour hire, recruitment, and HR company like AIO Contracting.
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

Can Family-Owned Forests Help the U.S. Achieve a Low-Carbon Future?

Posted by Lucas Isakowitz, Natural Resources Conservation Service Presidential Management Fellow in Conservation Forestry. A USDA Conservation Innovation Grant (CIG) project is trying to reimagine how carbon markets can work with and for small landholders. The Family Forest Carbon Program (FFCP), led by the American Forest Foundation (AFF) and The Nature Conservancy, bases carbon payments on specific forest management practices that have been scientifically shown to increase the amount of carbon that gets removed from the atmosphere and stored in the trees and soil. The project’s goal is to facilitate the participation of nearly 300 million acres of family-owned American forests in carbon markets.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Empathy Helped Generate A $2 Trillion Company

Capitalism has a well-justified reputation for heartlessness, starting with its claim—ever since Adam Smith in 1776—that pursuit of businessmen’s self-interest is the best basis for a thriving economy. This reputation was heightened by the misguided quest by big business over the last half-century to maximize shareholder value. It is therefore...
AdvocacyThrive Global

How Corporate Volunteerism Helps Your Company

Profits no longer are the only metric by which we measure a company’s success. More and more current and potential employees, customers and other stakeholders are giving increasing preference to companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The purpose of CRS is for organizations to proactively work to improve their communities while also maximizing profits. In addition to minimizing environmental impact an organization can enhance its community impact and reputation by encouraging the company and employees to volunteer and donate to charity. Doing so can bring a variety of benefits to your organization.
Aerospace & DefenseTree Hugger

What Is the Carbon Footprint of Space Tourism?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos does not appear best pleased with Richard Branson stealing some of his thunder with the Virgin Galactic launch: Branson went 53 miles (85 kilometers) into suborbital space on Sunday while Bezos has a self-funded trip to space planned for July 20. Bezos published a document comparing his Blue Origin to Branson's Virgin Galactic, including its impact on the ozone layer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy