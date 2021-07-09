Financials lift Sri Lankan shares higher

July 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Friday, boosted by strong gains in financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.52% at 7,852.19. It ended 1.36% higher for the week, thanks to meaty gains in financial stocks.

* The island nation's economy grew by 4.3% in the first quarter, data from the statistics department showed here.

* Sri Lanka’s central bank held key policy rates steady on Thursday.

* Banks accounted for more than half the gains on the index, with Commercial Leasing & Finance jumping 9.9% to become the top boost.

* Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with total confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country increasing to 269,946 and the death toll standing at 3,391 as of Friday, according to health ministry data here.

* The island nation has so far fully vaccinated about 6.06% of its population, according to Johns Hopkins data here.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 446.9 million shares from 48.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 935.7 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 3.45 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)