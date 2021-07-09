Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

UPDATE 2-Sterling set for best day in one week as risk appetite returns

By Joice Alves
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates headline, lead, rates, adds quotes)

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Sterling bounced back versus a weakening dollar on Friday and was set for its best day in a week as risk currencies tried to recover after being hurt by a broader shakeout in FX markets.

Sterling rose to $1.3873 on Friday against a softening dollar. It was 0.3% up by 1525 GMT in a tentative move to cut losses from the previous session.

A shakeout in foreign exchange markets on Thursday saw riskier currencies such as the pound fall and safe havens gain as a surge in cases of the Delta coronavirus variant hit global sentiment.

Versus the euro, sterling rose 0.2% at 85.71 pence, after having its worst day in two months on Thursday as the European Central Bank set a new inflation target, which gave the euro a broad boost.

Capping sterling declines this week, transport secretary Grant Shapps said fully vaccinated UK residents returning from medium-risk amber list countries would from July 19 no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home.

The move was seen as an indication that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases was not set to derail re-opening plans, analysts said.

Investors had remained cautious as the government confirmed this week plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England on July 19, but also warned that the number of coronavirus cases could climb as measures were relaxed.

Sterling has been among the top performing G10 currencies this year following Britain’s quick vaccination rollout, which encouraged hopes for a quick economic recovery.

But data showed Britain’s post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May with gross domestic product growing by 0.8% from April, much weaker than the median forecast of 1.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

These “cracks in the so-far very positive recovery story in the UK may leave sterling a bit more vulnerable”, said Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist at ING. (Reporting by Joice Alves, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alex Richardson)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Gross Domestic Product#Fx#The European Central Bank#G10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar, yen advance as Delta variant dampens risk appetite

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Yen jumps as risk appetite slides

The Japanese yen has posted considerable gains in Monday trade. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.50, down 0.47% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair dropped as low as 109.05, its lowest level since May. Yen shines as Covid fears spook markets. With the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week trough as dollar gains

* U.S 10-year treasury yield drops to lowest since Feb. * Dollar strength a key headwind, says analyst (Updates prices and adds comment) July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to a one-week low on Monday as investors sought comfort in the U.S. dollar amid rising coronavirus cases. Spot gold...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as virus curbs hit risk sentiment

* Philippine stocks hit lowest since May 27 * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets and currencies saw heavy losses on Monday as some countries in the region tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 1.6%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea's equities fell 1% each. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.7% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, the peso and the ringgit eased between 0.2% and 0.3%. Coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, while Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remains unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year as strength in the country's trade prompted its central bank to take a hawkish stance. As Indonesia prepared to extend curbs amid climbing death toll, the rupiah dropped 0.2% but strong-bond buying limited losses. Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was down 9.4 basis points at 6.343%, its lowest since June 11. Fluctuation in the U.S. Treasury yields recently has propped up Indonesia's debt, but foreign investor faith is on the decline though yields will not fall below 6.20% as most of the participation seems to be by domestic actors, TD Securities analysts said in a note. Bank Indonesia will meet for a policy review on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates to avoid further weakness in the rupiah and may instead step up intervention to stabilise it, the brokerage added. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 10.6 basis points at 4.475% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Sembcorp Industries Ltd down 1.9% and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 5.7% and Robinsons Land Corp down 4.8% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.09 -6.13 -1.25 0.76 China -0.05 +0.72 0.01 1.92 India -0.26 -2.26 -0.68 13.11 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.81 0.74 Malaysia -0.28 -4.72 0.63 -5.85 Philippines -0.24 -4.87 -1.59 -7.74 S.Korea -0.72 -5.37 -1.00 12.90 Singapore -0.13 -2.78 -0.89 9.86 Taiwan -0.18 +1.53 -0.59 20.75 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -0.98 7.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint touches 2-1/2 month low as FX weakens amid global COVID rise

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies fell on Monday, starting the week on a sour note amid global market weakness as coronavirus cases rise in different parts of the world, with the Hungarian forint touching a fresh 2-1/2 month low. The poor sentiment in markets added to local factors that have pressured both the forint and the Polish zloty. Political battles between Budapest and Warsaw and the European Union's executive in Brussels, which opened cases against both countries last week over LGBT issues, have raised risks to EU funding and unnerved investors. On Monday, the forint lost 0.2% to 360.29 against the euro and the zloty fell 0.1% to 4.587. "The zloty has deepened losses against major currencies in recent days due to deteriorating global market sentiment," bank PKO BP said. "The spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus raises concerns about the future economic growth of EU countries and the renewal of restrictions against it." Many countries, particularly in Asia, are struggling to curb the highly contagious variant of the virus. The zloty has also felt pressure as the Polish central bank maintains its loose monetary policy while Hungarian and Czech peers start tightening rates to get a handle on elevated inflation. Prices pressures have hit central Europe while economies rebound and labour shortages reappear. In a weekend interview with daily Pravo, Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank could raise rates again when it meets in August, backing expectations already priced in by markets. The crown, though, failed to get a boost from his comments and had eased 0.3% by 0904 GMT. Bank CSOB analysts said with data limited before the next meeting, the crown - which was at 15-month highs a month ago as markets anticipated rate hikes over the next year - would take cues from the global mood. The Prague stock exchange, which hit its highest in a decade last week, fell 0.3%, retreating with others in the region. Warsaw led losses, falling 1.5%. Shares in Polish wind and solar farm builder Onde, a unit of construction group Erbud, rose 15% on their stock market debut in Warsaw on Monday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1104 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Anticipating Freedom Day

The gains last week did not exceed the resistance level of 1.3910. Pressure returned to the sterling despite the date of Freedom Day today, July 19, in which the British government resolved to completely abandon all pandemic restrictions. Overall, the British Pound failed to record gains against the other major currencies despite signs of a possible turn in direction in the Bank of England in response to rising inflation and building political opposition to QE, although there is ample room to reverse this weak performance.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Holds Near One-week Low

Gold prices fell on Monday to hover near one-week lows as the dollar benefited from rising risk aversion in financial markets. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Spot gold dropped half a percent to $1,803.45 per ounce, after having fallen to its lowest since...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices at near 1-week low as dollar retains upper hand

* Spot gold may fall towards $1,789/oz - technicals. * Asian shares hit one-week low (Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices) July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest in nearly one week, with investors opting for the U.S. dollar as a preferred refuge amid concerns the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could dampen global economic recovery.
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

U.S. dollar, yen climb as Delta variant crushes risk sentiment

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more than five-month low...
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields fall ahead of ECB meeting

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), while concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus curbed the appetite for risk. In self-isolation after Britain’s health minister tested positive with the virus, Prime...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in 13 months on rising risk aversion

* Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.5% lower * Canadian 10-year yield falls 10 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a five-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a worldwide surge in coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment, with the currency shifting into negative territory for the year. The Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2758 to the greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since June 2020. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807. Positive fundamentals for the Canadian dollar "are being overshadowed by a deepening of risk aversion and weaker commodity prices," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied and equities globally tumbled as the continued spread of the highly contagious Delta variant raised doubts about the strength of economic recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie is sensitive to global economic prospects. U.S. crude oil futures settled 7.5% lower at $66.42 a barrel after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a surplus as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand. The loonie has slumped 5.9% since notching a six-year high near 1.20 in June, while it is down 0.2% since the start of 2021. "The 1.20 level does now seem out of reach ... as markets start to consider the beginning of the Fed's tapering and eventual rate hikes," the Scotiabank strategists said. The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to make an interest rate decision next week. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest in 10 weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest since Feb. 18 at 1.132% before recovering slightly to 1.141%, down 10 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Inside the Currency Market: USD/JPY Vs DXY, USD/CHF and Gold

As shown in the last post was the profound fallacy to the USD/JPY and USD Yield relationship for any and all USD/JPY trade consideration to entry and target. The same scenario exists for example to USD/JPY and Europe or UK yields which move in the opposite direction as USD yields. USD/JPY trade consideration is non existent to entry and target.

Comments / 0

Community Policy