Chinese tech companies are increasingly making efforts to dispense with the country’s weekend overtime culture, in a bid to improve employees’ work-life balance.ByteDance, the Chinese tech firm that owns video sharing app TikTok, joins two other tech firms that cancelled their overtime work policy recently. The move is aimed in part towards helping China achieve its national objective of increasing a dwindling fertility rate.The policy is scheduled to come into full force from 1 August this year.These changes to work culture come at a time when there is increasing pressure among the workforce to adhere to the infamous “9-9-6” schedule...