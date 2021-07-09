Cancel
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
  • Oppenheimer boosted Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) price target from $260 to $281. Visa shares rose 0.6% to $238.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) price target from $550 to $585. ServiceNow shares rose 0.2% to $561.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) from $146 to $155. American Express shares rose 1.4% to $169.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) from $415 to $440. Costco shares rose 1% to $411.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) from $600 to $700. Align Technology shares gained 0.8% to $621.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) price target from $19 to $30. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 1.5% to $28.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) from $133 to $144. Marsh & McLennan shares fell 0.7% to close at $141.52 on Thursday.
  • Barclays raised Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) price target from $52 to $63. Synchrony Financial shares rose 0.6% to $47.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer raised PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) price target from $322 to $342. PayPal shares rose 0.1% to $295.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from $126 to $95. Phillips 66 shares rose 1.3% to $81.81 in pre-market trading.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

