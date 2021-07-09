10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $376.75.